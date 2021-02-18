Mykonos Parties and Beach Clubs – A Guide For 2021

Let’s begin this article by stating that Mykonos is one of the best and most popular beach party destinations in the entire world – and, this is why everyone should visit this mesmerizing island at least once in their life. No vacation to Mykonos would be complete without attending at least one beach party.

If you are planning on visiting this mesmerizing Greek island this summer, you should choose to attend at least one party – and if you are interested in learning what the best parties are, this article might help you. The text below will feature the top party destination in Mykonos. Let’s take a closer look at the list:

1. “Cavo Paradiso”

Location: Paradise Beach

Perhaps one of the most breathtaking locations, this legendary club is situated on a cliff that overlooks the turquoise sea. It is huge, open-air dancefloor heaven with events starting from the late evening and lasts until the daybreak. Because of the popularity and position of the bar, a lot of international DJs choose to spin their records there. A few of the names that might sound familiar include Nicky Romero, Oliver Heldens, and so on. There is one thing that you should remember though – booking in advance is extremely important. Hence, if you find yourself in Mykonos, make sure that you reserve your spot.

2. “Babylon”

Location: Mykonos Town

Clubbers from all walks of life love to visit this well-known LGBT club, which is famous for their themed evenings, a perfect mix of some old tracks, as well as the latest music from the most popular artists nowadays. After the entire evening of dancing your feet off, you can choose to sit in the lounge area that overlooks the sea. Hence, you can rest your feet a little bit, while sipping on your favorite beverage. Everything will feel so luxurious at this place that it might make you come back for more fun the next day.

3. “Skandinavian Club & Bar”

Location: Mykonos Town

A building that has been a nightclub for more than 40 years, the “Skandinavian Bar & Club” is quite a popular location for younger generations. Now, you might be wondering, why are young people attracted to this place? Well, for starters, the prices are quite reasonable, and second, the music is kind of for serious ravers only. I mean, of course, this does not mean that you will not enjoy it, however, if you are not a fan of loud beats, you might want to skip this place. If you want to see some additional information about the party scene on this beautiful island, visit theacevip.com.

4. “Katherina’s Bar”

Location: Mykonos Town

Located in one of the famous picturesque buildings of Greece, stretching above the sea in a location nicknamed “Little Venice” is a pub that is owned by the first Greek woman navy officer – which you must admit is quite amazing. Now, first, you should know that this place is perfect for relaxing while sipping on a beverage and looking at the sea, however, there is also a restaurant, which means that you can have some snacks as well. If you are looking for an interesting and funky place, and one that can help you relax, this pub is definitely what you should opt for.

5. “Remezzo”

Location: Mykonos Town

This club has changed its appearance and theme a lot during the 50 years that it has been operating. It is basically a magnet for international celebrities and superstars, this is a place that is well-known for their all-night parties. A wide range of famous DJs come to this place, and you might be able to meet people from all over the world, as well as all over Athens. It has been recently renovated, hence, besides partying until dawn, you can also enjoy some food in their restaurant, sip cocktails at their lovely bar, as well as lounge on their quite comfortable furniture.

6. “Cosi”

Location: Mykonos Town

If you walk down a small street in the center of town during the day, you will notice a chillout coffee shop that you might want to grab a coffee at. However, if you take a stroll down that small street again during the evening, that coffee shop will be transformed into a club with some of the best DJ sets you can hear. Unlike different pubs near “Cosi”, you can experience an interesting and thrilling night while enjoying some beverages with your travel companions.

7. “Kalua Beach Bar”

Location: Paraga Beach

Located on the exact same place that was made popular by the ‘70s bohemian movement, “Kalua” has long been known for hosting the best and most popular shore parties for more than 15 years. The people gathering there seem to be younger, as well as quite energetic, with music playing until the early morning. If you choose to go there during the day, you must try their signature and famous Kalua Watermelon cocktail that is made by barmen that are highly trained.

8. “Scorpios”

Location: Paraga Beach

What is a perfect seafood restaurant during the day turns into a perfect club at night, featuring some amazing signature cocktails, it basically becomes a haven for hedonists. There are interesting events each evening, from local DJs to the more famous foreign stars such as Bedouin, you will be able to dance your feet off to some of the most amazing music. However, there is one downside to this place – it closes at midnight. But, you should not look at it as a bad thing, instead, look at it as a great place to start your evening.

Conclusion

The clubs and pubs mentioned in the list above are only some of the hundreds that you can choose to visit while on this amazing and breathtaking island. So, now that you know where you can go, do not waste any more time, and start planning what bars and clubs you want to visit while on vacation in historical Greece!