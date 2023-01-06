How An MVHR System Improves Air Quality And Why That’s Important 

An MVHR unit, which stands for Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery, provides nonstop ventilation by removing stale air and moisture from the home or office and replacing it with fresh air that has also been warmed by the heat of the original air to prevent heat loss of up to 90%. The building regulations for new construction detail such requirements under System Four, Part F. The MVHR system has been designed to comply with the new regulations. However, it does equally well in ventilating older buildings and houses, which also require fresh, dry air to circulate in order to prevent a number of health problems. Moisture and condensation encourage the growth of mould and other harmful substances which the MVHR prevents.

Combating the Harmful Effects of Efficiency Measures

The UK has regulations in place to reduce the energy being wasted. As a result, most homes use measures such as double-glazing on windows, draught-proofing, and insulation to keep the heat inside offices and homes. While the intent is good, these actions have a negative effect on the quality of air which is trapped inside and breeds mites and encourages pet dander and insects to proliferate. Moisture is also created by the activities of breathing, bathing, and cooking which generate warm, stale air and trap odours inside. Likewise, the use of aerosols and air fresheners and burning candles to preserve light energy have a negative rather than positive effect. Condensation forms on window surfaces and mould grows. This is bad for health.

Heat Recovery and Ventilation

That is not to say that these measures should be abandoned. But homeowners need to go one step further and install a ventilation system to overcome the additional problems these measures have set in motion. The MVHR unit provides this removal of stale air and filters it. It also uses the heat of the old air to warm it so that energy is not wasted. Thus, clean, warm air is circulated throughout a building, resulting in better health for its occupants. Between 90% and 95% of heat is retained.

Types of Ventilation Systems

MVHR systems have two designs. You have a choice between installing a solitary unit in a single, problematic room or putting in a unit that covers the whole house. With the latter, the unit is typically installed in the attic or loft and ducts are used to channel the fresh air to the rest of the house. Decentralised MVHR units are connected via the outside walls, thus allowing fresh air into individual areas.

Is MVHR noisy?

They are designed to be highly efficient, quietly delivering fresh air into a home and extracting stale air and odors. However, some MVHR systems can be noisy, particularly if the ductwork runs through noise-sensitive areas of the home, such as bedrooms and living rooms. In addition, extract fans in wet rooms (bathrooms and kitchens) can also be a source of noise, particularly in open plan kitchen/dining/living rooms.

How to know if you need an MVHR system

If you’re not sure whether or not you need an MVHR system, there are a few things you can look for to help you decide. First, take a look at your energy bills. If they’re higher than usual, it could be a sign that your home isn’t as energy-efficient as it could be. An MVHR system can help to improve your home’s energy efficiency, which can lead to lower energy bills.

Another thing to consider is the comfort of your home. If you find that it’s often too hot or too cold, or if there’s excessive dust or other air pollutants, an MVHR system can help to improve the air quality and climate control in your home.

Finally, think about your own health and well-being. If you suffer from allergies or asthma, poor air quality can make symptoms worse. An MVHR system can help to purify the air in your home and improve your overall health and well-being.

Why is air quality important?

Maintaining good air quality is important for a variety of reasons. Poor air quality can contribute to respiratory problems, headaches, and other health issues. It can also make it difficult to concentrate or perform tasks that require fine motor skills. Additionally, poor air quality can negatively impact the environment by contributing to smog and climate change.

There are a number of ways to improve air quality, but one of the most effective is to install an MVHR system. MVHR systems help to remove airborne contaminants from the home while also introducing fresh, filtered air. This can help to improve indoor air quality and reduce the risk of health problems associated with poor air quality. Additionally, MVHR systems can help to reduce energy costs by providing ventilation without compromising the thermal envelope of the home.

A Quick Review of the Benefits of an MVHR System

Condensation, moisture, and mould are prevented from causing structural and/or cosmetic damage to buildings. The quality of air is better and prevents health issues such as asthma and hay fever. Even more serious conditions like heart attacks and strokes are decreased. Most of the heat in a building is retained, saving on utility accounts. It is also compliant with regulations for new construction of buildings.

Have an MVHR unit installed and enjoy fresh, warm, healthy air every moment.

Conclusion

In conclusion, this is a great way to improve air quality in your home. It can help reduce pollutants, allergens and other contaminants that can be harmful to both you and your family’s health. Additionally, it can make your home more energy efficient as well as increasing the overall comfort level of the space. An MVHR system is a worthwhile investment that will benefit everyone who lives in the house now – and those who come after them!