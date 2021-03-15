Must-Know Cloud Computing Guidelines and Tips for Growing Your Business

With a thriving business comes the need for more efficient operations and greater technology. Cloud computing is one innovation that has really changed the way businesses operate. From cloud hosting to web-based software solutions and data storage, businesses depend on cloud computing to streamline their everyday operations. It has recently been a game-changer across different sectors, especially in today’s world of remote working, where employees need to access company files anytime, anywhere.

For companies that need to store a lot of data, the cost of buying server computers and maintaining the network is too high. Cloud computing technology has lowered the entry barrier that many businesses found restrictive. However, as much as cloud computing offers great solutions to common problems, it has brought with it several concerns that not everyone is familiar with. Here we will look at cloud computing guidelines and tips for business owners looking to grow their businesses through the use of cloud computing.

Avoid cloud overspend

The global cloud computing market is expected to grow up to $832.1 billion in the next four years. This is a lot of money going into cloud services, and a good part of it is cloud waste. This year alone, cloud waste is expected to increase by $21 billion. A major reason why cloud waste is this high is that a lot of businesses have not clearly defined what they want to achieve with cloud computing.

Many companies succumb to pressure to invest in cloud computing as fast as possible and end up spending a lot of money on a pack of features that they never use. According to manhattantechsupport.com, these are some of the common factors that lead to cloud overspend:

The thought that cloud is cheap

Pressure to buy it all

Duplicate subscriptions

Vendor lock-in: This is where a company, especially those new to cloud computing, surrenders all their cloud requirements to just one provider

Failure to pay attention to what you are buying



Secure your applications

With cloud computing, you have access to a bevy of applications. While they may be useful to your business, it is crucial to remember that a lot of these applications are not extensively tested before they are released to the market. Lack of testing makes such applications vulnerable to attacks. There is no technology without security risks, though, which is why you need to have a robust security plan that keeps your company data safe. When setting up cloud computing, the first thing you should do is to put security guidelines in place.

Backup your files

The importance of backing up your files cannot be stressed enough. Although it may seem counterintuitive to back up your cloud-based files, there is a good explanation for it. Security risks aside, files can be corrupted, and you don’t want to lose a project you have been working on for weeks or any other sensitive files. Keeping your cloud-based data elsewhere adds an extra layer of security to an already secure system.

Ensure your cloud service provider has a reliable data center

There is no denying that cloud computing is highly efficient, but a solid data center is essential to maximize that efficiency. If your provider does not have a solid data center, the servers will not be maximized.

Set up guidelines for proper cloud usage

For a business to fully utilize its cloud computing resources, it needs to have guidelines that minimize inefficient usage. Communication should be effective, and every department in your company should follow internal protocols that reduce wastage. It is advisable to hire an expert to control services and manage cloud resources to save your company time.

Think about the future

Most cloud service providers have several offerings that only integrate well with other applications from the same service provider. Before you pick a cloud service provider, think about your future business needs and make sure the provider has all the features and applications you may need in the near future.

Implement BYOD carefully

If your business has a BYOD policy, then there is a need to take the necessary steps to ensure that these devices are secure before an employee accesses the network. Some of the most important BYOD security tips include:

Strong passwords should be necessary on all BYOD devices

Installation of high-security risk applications should be prohibited

Implement the principle of least privileges – this implies an employee only accesses the data they need to do their job

Install reliable antivirus software for all mobile devices and PCs

Keep the software updated

Backup device data

Use remote wipe application in case an employee loses their device

Educate your staff about cybersecurity

Leverage international talents

With cloud computing, the world is undoubtedly much smaller. If you have a BYOD policy, then you are ready to hire the best talent from all over the world. The chances are that there are much better talents across the globe compared to your local area. By hiring the best talent across the globe, your business will:

Make more money

Gain a competitive advantage

Become more productive



Your services should be available on multiple devices

To get the best out of your cloud computing resources, you want to make sure that they are accessible on multiple devices. Choose a service that is accessible on PCs, smartphones, and tablets.

Ensure your network is cloud-based

For maximum speed and efficiency, you want to make sure that all your applications are cloud-based. Designing your network to be cloud-based makes it easy to harness the power of cloud computing technology in its entirety.

Expect a bumpy start

Switching technologies is not always seamless. If you are migrating to the cloud, it may take some time to properly integrate the cloud-based software with your business’ existing setup. Your staff will also take some time before they are able to use cloud-based applications proficiently.

Endnote

Embracing cloud computing technology can help you grow your business to the next level. Don’t wait any longer; migrate to the cloud and see how far your company can go today.