4 Types Of Music That Increase Your Productivity – 2020 Guide

Music is what wakes us up, shakes us up, and moves us. Almost all activities will seem easier and more interesting if they are just seasoned with a few good tones. And is it the same in the business environment, is music in the workplace desirable or not? How does it affect business and productivity? What are the advantages and disadvantages of music at work? Let’s see.

Music Of Life

Music has the power to revive even the most boring moments. It follows us throughout our lives. From the moment when we stagger to the first coffee – we turn on the radio and hear some contagious melody, which we will sing all day. It follows us during the day until we return from work when we are enchanted by the sounds of our favorite songs in the car. Although music is an integral part of our lives – there are great dilemmas in HR and psychological circles about whether it makes us more productive.

Music And Productivity: Are They Connected?

Numerous studies have been done on this topic – show that music significantly increases the efficiency of certain repetitive processes. For example, if your task is to check e-mails or fill in certain spreadsheets – with music you will do that task much faster and easier. But when it comes to tasks that require more brain activity – finding the perfect music list is not that simple. Fortunately, we have the science to help us with that. Based on some of the knowledge we have about music and how music affects our productivity – the following music list has been made that we should play to increase our productivity at work or while learning.

1. Ambient Music For Repetitive Jobs

Let’s apologize immediately for the rude adjective from the subtitle, but we couldn’t find a more appropriate word. Namely, ambient music without lyrics will help you reach the work norm if you do jobs that do not involve too much thinking. This type of music keeps your attention and focus – and it should give a constant rhythm to your work. Choose to listen to stations that broadcast this kind of music, such as Chillout Radio, where you can enjoy relaxing rhythms. Let’s say that this music would help you get through the workday and delight your bosses, both with the results and the choice of music.

2. Allegro, Vivo, And Vivace For Jobs That Require Thinking

Fast, dynamic, and cheerful songs supposedly stimulate thinking. Researchers at the University of Toronto came to this conclusion. Namely, this research found that adults and children have better results on the IQ test when they solve it with cheerful rhythms. Experts recommend various fast and cheerful music genres, from conga to baroque music, and since this is a biased text, we decided on SKA. Try it, it might work for you.

3. Bass Is Good For Creativity And Confidence

This is the conclusion of two studies of specialist journals. Namely, music with strong bass increases your self-confidence. That is somewhat true. Driving public transport with Rick Ross or Jay Z on headphones is reminiscent of driving a Ferrari. This is how we imagine cutting ribbons and not rushing to work – but to a party where an air-conditioned white space awaits us with large windows, expensive drinks on the table, and dozens of beautiful and playful people.

Besides self-confidence, music with a strong bass encourages creativity. The mentioned research found that these types of music encourage creative problem-solving. It implies that they should be listened to during all types of creative work – and of course, before important meetings, to boost self-confidence and show colleagues and business partners what you are like.

4. Other Types Of Music

Research has also shown that you need to listen to as diverse music as possible. Classical music, pop, rock, and Latin sounds have a positive effect on mood and health. Classical music has a positive effect on depression and anxiety.

It improves the ability to focus on something, stimulates creativity, improves memory – and has a positive effect on the immune system. Latin music with its rhythm is good for motivation – and works against melancholy. Instrumental music in particular has a good effect on a person – because singing can sometimes cause stress. Country music has been shown to have a good effect on people with mental and emotional problems.

The Benefits Of Music In The Workplace

Studies conducted over the last five decades have shown and proven the many benefits that music brings in the workplace.

Reducing stress and anxiety in workers

Increased motivation, memory, and other brain activities

Strengthening the immune system of employees

Beneficial effect on various pains

Mood improvement

Maintaining energy levels

By the way, research has determined that music also has a favorable effect on people’s cooperation and mutual tolerance.

How Can Music Have Maximum Positive Effects In The Workplace?

As can be deduced from the above, music in the workplace is a real refreshment. However, to achieve its maximum effect, it is necessary to pay attention to several things:

Determine which type of music is best for your specific needs.

What matters here is what kind of music the consensus of all employees has – ambient, classical, pop, rock…

How loud it should be, without disturbing anyone in the workplace.

Change genres to meet everyone.

Allow employees to listen to whatever music they want through headphones.

Limit where the music will be heard. The bathroom, kitchen, hallways are certainly suitable places, but in some offices, silence can be a prerequisite for a good job.

If you haven’t already, play music in the office and let it give rhythm to your employees and improve your business. Music in the workplace is there to make routine work more interesting and fun, and make it easier for your employees to spend time at work.

Of course, if you notice that the positive effects are absent, you can always turn it off, but the probability of that happening is practically negligible.