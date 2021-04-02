How Having a Multi-Language Website Benefits your Business?

Having a website for your business opens you to the world. This helps you expand beyond your home market and your place of origin clientele, and with that you get diversification and you get different sorts of feedback or insight into other needs.

The benefits of having a website are countless but having a website that will cover several markets with different languages is something else. We all know the possible integration of the translate option in your search browser that will translate the page for you, but is that enough?

Of course, it isn’t! simple translation can’t be effective as having a website in that language. Translations lose a lot of meaning and sometimes misinform your visitors. This creates a lot of confusion and animosity towards your business. Another thing is that your website might not even appear in the search results for a different region if it hasn’t been properly SEO adjusted. Conveythis knows all about this.

There is a lot of benefits to this and today’s article will tell you all about them. Some are cosmetic but most are aimed at raising your effectiveness and your business reach across the globe. Why not utilize all of this and join the millions of successful businesses that already have. Nothing is stopping you.

It shows that you are culturally sensitive

Having a site that is visible and readable to different nations is something only top players utilize. This is a business move that has no drawbacks. If you are a business based anywhere in the USA and you have a product that is useful to someone in China or Sweden, and they can see it and understand it then you are already halfway over to becoming an international business. What is expected of you is that you have a broad spectrum of product/services that most people are interested in and that you can catch up with the demand that will skyrocket after this.

Reaching a bigger crowd

This was already mentioned in the intro of the article but it is an important thing here. No matter where your business and your website is based out of reaching a bigger and diverse audience is a good business move. No matter how you look at it, over time domestic markets tend to get fed up pretty fast and sometimes it easier to sell something somewhere else than keep up making things up domestically. Another thing is competition. If your product/service is good a cheaper knock offs will emerge eventually and you will lose, while offering that to a market that your product/service will be something never seen before is the easy way to earn hand over fist.

Better and cheaper marketing

Having a website properly set up in other language spoken areas benefits in marketing as well. The amount of cost you save to advertise something thousands of miles away from your native location is incredible. Imagine having to set up an office in Sweden for instance, hire a team and then invest more to advertise something. All that could have been done over a website that is set up for the region and properly optimized for their language spoken area. The cost will be more than considerably lower because all you would have to do is think about a good marketing campaign from your headquarters and send it over the website with properly bought advertising space. No additional teams, no additional office space no additional unnecessary costs.

Bigger brand image

If you have something that has become a brand in a place where you originate and operate then a site set up for different languages and regions can promote your brand and make it available and obvious for broader audiences. This instantly gives you access to other markets and increases your brand recognition and fame. If most famous brands today stuck to only their home field they would be a billion-dollar company today with cults of people and fans behind them. This all starts with a silly thing like this, but it ends with something beyond your wildest imagination.

It’s all about customers

Believe it or not, you, me or anyone else as a customer will be pleased to see a foreign site in their native language and instantly feel welcomed. This is something you should think about because customer centrism is the most important thing today. Making a quality product/service/content for customers makes them feel special, appreciated and acknowledged. If you manage to make them feel this way you will have a die-hard fan and a loyal customer that will be there rather than at your competitors that didn’t decide on this approach.

International bling

In the business world, perception is everything. The way they see you is the way they consider you. If you have a website adapted for several languages and regions your image as an international company sky-rockets. You don’t have to do a thing you are already considered to be a business that is serious and that has to deal all over the world. Perception of greatness works wonders with customers and if you manage to bring that feeling in them you have done more than half of the job of reeling them in.

Better search results

This is tied to that SEO optimizations and having other search engines besides Yahoo!, Google, Bing. You are aware that some areas of the world are sort of closed to things we see every day. China for instance has its versions of everything including search engines. If your site is multilingual and if isn’t SEO optimized it will never pop up with their search engines which means that there is a big portion of your potential market unaware of you and unreachable by your business. This is why a multi-language website and proper SEO optimization that goes with it is highly important, or you can kiss goodbye a good portion of markets.

A conclusion is simple, there is no reason that you shouldn’t do this and there is no excuse for not doing it already. If you read all this care that you probably didn’t see any drawbacks. You are right! There is none. Having this sort of website can only bring you good things and can open you and what you do to the rest of the world. If you are ready for that start working on it immediately.