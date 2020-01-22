Moving: Tips and Tricks to Avoid Possible Complications

Moving day is a big and serious thing and therefore it takes a serious approach. There are many things you can miss, whether they are big things or little things. However, it is necessary to make a plan in advance and know what awaits you – so that there are no surprises.

Most Common Mistakes We Make

Some typical mistakes occur most often in people who are relocating their house for the first time. This happens for several reasons. Namely, they usually think that moving is easy – that it’s just relocating things from one place to another. When something goes wrong, they realize that it is not so simple as it seems.

As we already mentioned, it is necessary to make a detailed relocation plan in advance, but also to pay attention to the little things. Changing a house or an apartment is a big deal. It’s a job that is often delayed but it is a mistake that many people make. They delay thinking about it, so they don’t make any plans. Remember, don’t make the same mistakes – make a detailed relocation plan!

What To Think About When Planning A Moving Day?

When relocating, you need to think of several things – from the basic, which is to bring everything with you, to the one, and perhaps more importantly – to bring all those things unbroken, unburdened or as they were before the pack.

If you are one of those who leave everything for the last minute, both because of your obligations and because you are not aware of the little things that can make you waste valuable time, we suggest you read some of our tips. We will try to bring you some ideas on how to save your time, money and preserve your furniture and wardrobe while relocating.

1. Carefully Determine The Time

Behind every successful home relocation, small or large, in-country or abroad – stands the time. That time is “planning time”. May time be your ally, not your enemy. Plan ahead and do not wait for the date to approach without having a plan in place.

2. Choose The “Moving Season”

If we asked you what time of year is suitable for moving, most of you would answer that this is the time when it suits you the most. This is not completely inaccurate, but choosing the right time to do it is very important. Summer is the most rewarding time for moving, but there is a problem because agencies are usually too busy.

Spring and fall are also a good time for a successful relocation. But be careful when the holidays come, as some agencies may not work during the holidays. In winter, it can be very risky and stressful to move, because of the ice or if the terrain is inaccessible.

3. Pick Your Moving Agency Carefully

You must make a thorough selection of the agency you will engage for moving. Get well informed and ask everything you are interested in. Find out what their referrals are, what relocations they make, see if there were dissatisfied clients and why. Be careful not to hire an unprofessional or unreliable agency! This can seriously endanger your budget and nerves.

4. Dismantling Furniture And Possible Injuries

If you are moving furniture, it will be easier for you to first dismantle them and then move them into parts. Unless that is possible. Many people still have large old cabinets that are simply not detachable. Watch how you dismantle things. It may seem simple but it can be dangerous as it can cause injury.

You should also have the help of someone who can handle the load. The same rules apply if you have hired an agency whose services include dismantling furniture and packaging. Each dismantled piece of furniture should be protected separately by transparent stretch film and if necessary, by cardboard or other protective materials.

5. Take The Right Measures

Remember to measure your refrigerator, washing machine, cabinet, sofa and other bulky things. When you do that, make sure they can fit in your new space, move through some door or hallway.

Measure also the entrances to the new house or an apartment. According to Easy Peasy Removals, you shouldn’t forget to measure the building hallways and other narrow aisles. It often happens that when moving to a new apartment, people have just these kinds of problems. This makes it difficult to relocate your furniture and other stuff, and it wastes your time and money.

6. Keep An Eye On The Transport And Security Of Your Belongings

Think about transportation, protection and packaging of furniture, price, etc. When choosing a mode of transportation, ask what the dimensions of the truck are and whether it suits your furniture and other things you will transport. It is especially important to secure your furniture and valuable things because if you don’t, you will not be compensated.

7. Household Appliances

The packaging of household appliances requires special attention. Doors of refrigerators, stoves, washing machines or other similar household appliances should be fixed with adhesive tape. Cables must be packed in place at the back of the appliance. Before transporting the washing machine needs to be blocked with the fuses provided for this purpose.

The refrigerator must not be turned to the side but should stand upright during transport. After preparing for transport, close the water valves to which the washing machine and the dishwasher were connected. It is recommended that you leave all that work to the professional workers you hired. They will safely pack, transport, and assemble your devices in a new location.

8. Transportation And Unloading Things

Watch how you drive. Choose the part of the day when there are no traffic jams and obey the regulations. If necessary, mark the cargo you are carrying. Avoid narrow streets unless possible. The vehicle should be parked as close as possible to the object you are moving to facilitate loading and unloading.

Once you’ve reached your destination safely, it’s time to unload your stuff. Take out part by part and box by box. Do not take more than you can handle and try to keep things from falling out. Carry each box in its room to avoid jamming. Place dismantled furniture where you want it to stand so that you don’t have to move it 100 times.

Come Ready To A New Apartment

On the day of the move, pack your blankets, pillows, and pajamas in larger clean bags. This way, you will be immediately ready for your first night in your new apartment. To avoid unpleasant situations, inform your neighbours about moving, using the elevator and similar activities on time.