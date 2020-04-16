6 Tips to Speed Up Your Moving Out Process – 2020 Guide

In the perfect situation, you will have enough time to properly plan out how you are going to move into your new home. Unfortunately, we cannot always predict the unexpected, forcing us to do things without a previously prepared plan. You might have been contacted by your landlord that you have to move out in less than 30 days or you might have been offered a new nicely paid job in a different state.

A 30-day warning announcement that you need to leave your home is simply not enough, leaving you in a state of panic.

If this is the first you have found yourself in this kind of situation, you will probably need some help and advice regarding this subject to help you speed up the moving out process.

Before we provide you with a couple of tips to help you move out of your old home, the first thing you should remember is that you should never panic. Panicking will just delay the entire process and create more problems than solve them.

Here is a short 2020 guide with some tips that will help you with your situation.

Create a budget

Once you have no choice but to look for a new home, you will have to settle for some kind of budget. Without one, you will not be able to find a new living place for you and your family. Making a decision is hard enough, but by following a certain budget, you will have an easier time searching. Naturally, your budget should revolve around a rent, not about buying an entire apartment or house. When making such an investment, you will need a lot of time to make the right decision.

This is why it is important to revolve your budget around your future rent. To figure out your finances, you will need to accumulate the total income you have in your household. Once you reach a certain amount, you should look for rent that is no more than 35% of that number. Everything that is above 35% is too expensive and will hinder your day-to-day life.

Keep in mind, there are a bunch of other things you will need to account for. For example, electricity bills might be cheaper in the state you currently reside in and more expensive where your new home will be located. This means that you will be paying a bit more money for your electricity throughout the year.

Check online about the costs of the state’s utilities such as energy, water, gas, etc. and then compare that with your own state. This will give you an idea of how much money you will need to dedicate to utility bills.

Hire a moving company

The next logical step after setting up a budget is to decide whether you are going to hire a company that will help you with the move or not. We highly recommend to anyone that is on a tight schedule to hire a company because without one, the entire process will last much longer and it is riskier. Do not underestimate just how much work there is in carrying stuff from your home into a van and then back into your new home.

Packing every single fragile item into a box and then stuffing it with packaging foam to keep it safe will take you at least a couple of days. It may be one of the most exhausting tasks during a move. If you feel like going through this alone is too much for you then you should Gold Coast Local Moves to help you with this process.

Get rid of junk

Once you have figured out which company you are going to hire, you can start worrying about which stuff you are going to bring into your new home. This can be quite difficult, especially if you are moving into a smaller house or apartment. How can you fit all of those stuff in a much smaller space? Well, you don’t exactly have to. We would recommend that you should do an accurate analysis of what you need and don’t need.

The less you will have to pack, the faster you will move. Go through every single room of your home to mark what you really need and what can be thrown away or put in storage space. You will be amazed at just how much junk you keep at home. There really is no point in keeping things such as old shoe boxes or your brand new TV box.

Once you have piled up all of the things that you are not in need of, you can give a call to professional services that will take your junk away. If you can, maybe even try recycling companies before you throw everything away.

One room at a time

The fact that you need to finish packing as fast as possible does not mean that you should panic and do everything without caution. Stick to your plan and calmly start packaging all of your items room by room. This will allow you to have a clear passage from one of your rooms to the exit of your home. Doing everything quickly is much worse than being calm, collected and accurate. It will save you both time and money.

Hire cleaning services

Most landlords will ask of you to clean the entire apartment or house after you have packed all of your items and that is completely fair. However, if you are faced with a deadline, you cannot afford to take the time to clean through every single room. That may take several hours or even a couple of days.

You can avoid this time-consuming task just by hiring cleaning services. It will cost you a hundred dollars, but they will be done in just a couple of hours which is exactly what you need.

Ask help from friends and family

If you ever feel like you are overwhelmed with too much work, there is no shame in asking for some help from your friends or your family. We are sure they will be more than thrilled to help you out. After all, wouldn’t you help them get things done during the relocation.

They can help you with packing and organizing stuff, while you talk and make deals with movers. Furthermore, they can do the research for you while you handle some other things. Make sure you don’t burden them too much as they might feel exploited, whereas you sit and relax.

Moving is a difficult period of your life, but you must go through it. Hopefully, these tips will help you organize and make the process a bit easier.