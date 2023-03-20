Storage Smarts: 5 Tips for Moving into Your New Storage Unit

There are many reasons moving into a storage unit makes sense and our storage unit tips and tricks will make the move a lot easier. You may be downsizing, still looking for the perfect property, trying to declutter or about to begin a renovation project. Whatever the reason, storage units can provide a safe and secure home for your belongings until you need them again. Here are our top tips for moving into a storage unit.

1. Choose the Right Storage Unit Size

Choosing the right size storage unit can be tricky. As a rough guide, a one-bedroom house usually needs around 50 square feet of storage. Each additional bedroom will then need another 30-50 square feet of storage. This can only ever be a guide and it’s important to think about things like sheds and outbuildings, as well as existing storage spaces.

Overall it’s a good idea to get a storage space that’s slightly larger than you need, and it’s always worth talking to your storage company if you’re not sure what size you need.

2. Label Your Boxes for Easy Organisation

This sounds like an obvious thing, but it’s one of the most important. As well as putting what room the items belong to, try to be specific about the contents. Three or four boxes labeled “kitchen” will be a pain to trawl through when you’re looking for something in particular. Specific labeling means you’re more likely to group similar items together, making unpacking much easier.

Another of our storage unit tips is to label your boxes on more than one side. It will take a bit more time at the start, but makes life a lot easier when it comes to loading your unit. Using an indelible black marker on a white label will make it easy to see exactly what’s in each box, and it goes without saying that it’s worth writing as clearly as possible. If you know your handwriting is a little scruffy, consider using a label maker or stencil.

3. Utilise Vertical Space to Maximise Storage Capacity

One of the best storage unit tips is to look up. Making the most of the height of your storage unit will give you heaps more space and make it easier to see your belongings. It’s essential to do this safely – piling your boxes on top of one another will make it more difficult to get to them and could be hazardous.

Some storage units will have a shelving system as part of their space. If the storage company you choose doesn’t offer this, it’s worth investing in a simple shelving system. The cost will be less than having a larger unit than you really need, and the peace of mind that you’re storing your possessions safely is invaluable.

When it comes to placing your items, remember to stack heavier boxes at a lower level. Lifting heavy objects from height is dangerous, and heavy items on top of lighter ones will increase the risk of crush damage.

4. Invest in Quality Packing Materials for Long-Term Protection

Choosing quality packing materials can make a huge difference in keeping your items in good condition. Whilst a good quality storage unit will offer safe, secure storage in a damp-free environment, quality packing will ensure your belongings are safe on their journey to and from the storage unit and more resistant to any accidental drops or knocks when you’re filling or emptying the unit.

It’s a good idea to buy specialist packing materials, Double walled cardboard boxes are an excellent option. They’re strong, especially if corrugated, and allow your items to breathe. Plastic boxes are also good but could cause problems such as condensation, which can lead to mold. Think about what you’ll use to wrap your items too. Bubble wrap is a go-to option but again, it could cause problems with mold. Paper or old clothes and linen make a good alternative, and less harmful to the environment.

Take care with the size of the box you choose. It’s easy to think bigger boxes will make life easier, but large boxes of books are pretty hard to move. Medium-sized boxes are better to maneuver and uniform sizes make them easier to stack as well.

5. Keep an Inventory List of What You Store

It’s easy to think you’ll remember everything you’ve put into your storage unit but it’s easy to forget. The busyness of things like renovation projects or moving house makes it easy to think you’ve simply misplaced something or completely forgotten you had it. Keeping a proper inventory will make sure you don’t waste money by making duplicate purchases, and reduce any stress from thinking a favorite item is lost.

You can create your inventory on a spreadsheet, download an inventory app, or use a dedicated notebook. Detail what the item is, what box it’s in, and its whereabouts in the unit it is. It’ll take a bit of time but really is worth it, in the long run, to make storage simple.

Visit Your Storage Unit Semi-Regularly

Our final tip for moving into a storage unit is to be sure you choose a unit that allows you to visit at a time you choose. As well as making life convenient, paying semi-regular visits to your storage unit is important in terms of care for your stuff. Being able to access it as you need to means you can check on security, and keep an eye on things in extreme weather.

We hope these tips are useful for making the most of storage space and keeping your items safe. Remember, when it comes to renting a storage unit, always check insurance policies and ask yourself ‘Is this the right size for me?’. The answers will help you save money and make sure you only use what you need. With some careful organization and packing, you can enjoy the peace of mind that your belongings will be safe and in a secure environment for when you need them again. Good luck!

