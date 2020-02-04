Movies to Watch When Sick

It is the season of flu and other time-consuming seasonal diseases. No one is looking forward to that, but chances are, you get sick at least once every winter. When we get sick the only thing we can do is lie in bed and wait for the flu or virus to pass so we can go back to our daily routines.

The only positive thing about getting sick as an adult is that you get some time to rest. When you are feeling well enough to keep your eyes open and stay awake, but still not well enough to go to work, time can pass really slowly.

You’ve probably binge-watched too many shows and now you want to do something a bit different. Because of that, we compiled a list of movies that you should watch when you are in bed and waiting for the sickness to pass.

These movies will not bother your brain too much and you can use them to cheer up and just forget that you are not feeling great. So, sit back, relax, get a nice cup of tea and enjoy your time off.

Captain Underpants

This movie is great if you have kids. It is a kid-friendly movie that will cheer you up and that will keep the little ones occupied.

This film is engaging and fun for all ages and you may even take a nap while your kids are watching it. It is a superhero movie that combines comedy and action. Captain Underpants is the best choice for watching on a sick day.

Pitch Perfect

If you like binge-watching a TV show, then you might be interested in these three movies. Pitch Perfect is a musical comedy and it features a stellar cast.

We won’t reveal too many details about the plot, the only thing you need to know is that the movie is about a college acapella group that is trying to win the nationals.

Pitch Perfect is a light-hearted movie that does not require too much attention, but it will still warm your heart and you will be humming the songs for days to come.

Love, Actually

Even though this film counts as a Christmas movie, it’s something that you can watch every season. The romantic comedy will warm your heart on a dreary day.

The movie follows the stories of some loveable characters and it will remind you how important it is to tell people how you feel about them.

Groundhog Day

Chances are, you’ve probably seen this movie. If you have, it won’t be a bad idea to watch it again, and if you are one of the few people on earth who somehow missed it, you have to watch it right now!

If you feel down and think you are having the worst possible day of your life, you could use a reminder that it can always be worse.

Groundhog Day follows the story of Bill Murray, who relives the worst day of his life over and over again. This old classic is definitely worth watching over and over again.

Wonder Woman

Pretty much any superhero movie is great for watching when you are feeling a bit under the weather. No matter if you are a DC or a Marvel fan, you can never get it wrong with a comic book movie.

If you want something exciting to help you pass the time, then you should watch Wonder Woman. The story is about Diana, Princess of the Amazons becomes Wonder Woman.

Follow her story as she grows up, embraces her powers and fights to end a war. If you like the movie, Kinoxto recommends to continue with the other DC movies (Batman, Superman, Aquaman…) and end with Justice League, where you will see all the superheroes fight together to save the world.

Harry Potter

The Harry Potter series offers you eight moves that you can watch when you have the flu or even when you don’t. Perfect movies to watch alone, with your partner or with kids.

You’ve probably seen all of the movies, but when was the last time you binge-watched them? Sit back, relax and watch Harry, Ron and Hermione grow up and repeatedly save the wizarding world from Lord Voldemort.

These movies will make you feel like you are a wizard (or a witch) and you will feel like you can conquer anything. If you have some downtime left, continue with the Fantastic Beast and Where to Find Them – movies.

Lord of the Rings

Another trilogy you may have watched before, but it is definitely worth seeing over and over again. These three movies will make you feel unstoppable and they will keep you at the edge of your seat.

The combination of action and thriller with heartwarming comedy moments are the perfect recipe for making you feel better.

Home Alone

This is a great movie to watch when you feel sick around the holidays. Follow the journey of the 8-year-old Kevin McCallister when his family goes on vacation and accidentally leaves him behind.

He uses so many funny and creative ways to keep burglars away and survive on his own during Christmas. This move will make you smile, laugh and it will warm your heart.

The Notebook

If you are looking for a movie that will make you feel romantic and that can possibly bring you to tears, this is the one for you.

The story is about a poor young man and a wealthy girl that fall in love. As you expect, her parents don’t approve. The storyline continues as the guy sends letters to the girl every day for a year, but her mother never gives her the letters.

The girl starts to date another guy and gets engaged, but when she and her first love finally see each other again, she starts to question everything.

When you start watching the movie you may get the sniffles and make sure to have a box of tissues as you watch the film.

Is there a movie that you try to re-watch at least once per year, no matter if you have the flu or not? If you do, now is the time to watch it again, but if you don’t, you should check out at least some of the movies on this list.