Top 5 Most Popular Sports in India

Different types of sports are popular in different places in the world, but every country has that one sport that they are truly passionate about. India is home to many different types of sports and very talented sportsmen and atheletes, but it goes without saying that everyone knows that cricket is the most popular sport in the country by far. However, besides cricket, there are several other popular sports played in India which are followed by millions in the country. In this article we’ll show you what the five most popular sports in India are.

1. Cricket

It’s a well-known fact that Indians love cricket and it forms an important part of their culture. Cricket is by far the most popular sport in India, with several talented Indian cricket players making a name for themselves around the world. Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni are household names in India as the most succescful cricketers in the country, and perhaps the world. It is estimated that there are around one billion cricket fans in the world with India (and its neighbours) thought to account for more than 90% of them.There are many reasons why Indians love the game of cricket and simplicity is one of them. The game of cricket is a relatively simple sport, with just a bat and a ball required to play.

From children in the streets of India to the top Indian cricketers in the world, the majority of Indians enjoy playing this simple game. And if they don’t play it themselves, they definitely watch cricket games and tournaments, especially when the Indian Premier League rolls around.

The Indian Premier League is the most popular sports event of the year in India with eight teams from eight different cities in India competing for the trophy and millions tuning in to watch. As a cricket league, the IPL draws the biggest attendance all over the world at 120 million and when it comes to sports betting, according to cricketonlinebetting.in cricket is also one of the biggest sports betting markets in the world with an estimated $200 million in bets being made on each One-Day International (ODI) match that features the Indian national cricket team. It is almost on a par with football. Which bring us to the next sport:

2. Football

Football is considered the second most popular sport in India and the second most-watched game by Indians. Although the Indian national football team hasn’t had any major success at an international level, at a national level they have had much more notable success. Despite being the second most popular sport in India, there is still a huge gap between cricket and football, not only in terms of viewership and players but also when it comes to success.

Unlike the Indian cricket team, the Indian national football team hasn’t enjoyed any major success over the years or appealed to the worldwide masses. India had what is known as their ”golden years” of football in the 1950s and the early 1960s, where they won the gold medal in the 1962 Asian Games. The most successful and prolific footballer in India currently is Sunil Chhetri. He plays as a striker or winger and is the captain of Bengaluru FC and the Indian national football team. Chhetri is currently the fourth-highest international goalscorer among active players, after Cristiano Ronaldo, Ali Mabkhout and Lionel Messi.

3. Badminton

Alongside football, badminton is considered to be the second most popular sport in India by many. Badminton is a racquet-sport a lot like tennis but played over grass with a shuttlecock instead of a ball. In recent years, badminton significantly rose in popularity, especially after PV Sindhu became the very first Indian to win the Badminton World Championships in Basel, Switzerland. Although it might not have the same viewership as football and cricket, it’s one of the most played sports in India and many Indian players such as P.V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal have had impressive international success, even ranking among the top 10 Badminton World Federation rankings. Nowadays, badminton is becoming increasingly popular in the country. Besides PV Sindhu, other top-ranked badminton players in India currently are Parupalli Kashyap, Ashwini Ponnappa, Srikanth Kidambi, and Saina Nehwal.

4. Kabaddi

Kabaddi is an ancient traditional game in India that is recently regaining popularity since the introduction of the Pro Kabaddi League in 2014. Kabaddi is a sport with a very interesting history, although the source of its origin is a bit of a mystery. Most sources say that the sport originated over 5,000 years ago in India during the Kurukshetra War as a way of self-defense, although there are a few other theories surrounding the origin of Kabaddi.

The game of Kabaddi nowadays is played between two teams where the goal is for one team to cross the opponent’s court without getting tackled by the defence players. The ancient game of Kabaddi is not only one of the fastest-growing sports in India, but it’s also the national sport of Bangladesh and Nepal since the International Kabaddi Federation was formed in 2004.

5. Hockey

Much like Kabaddi and football, hockey in India hasn’t gained as much media attention or investment in it, remaining overshadowed by cricket. However, in the past, hockey was a much more popular sport in India, with the country being the first non-European country to form part of the International Hockey Federation and winning the first Olympic gold medal in 1928.

The hockey played in India is field hockey across a grass pitch with wooden hockey sticks. India even won an impressive total of eight gold medals in the Olympics as well as one silver and two bronze medals between 1928 and 1956. Despite these early successes, the lack of proper infrastructure, and the unbeatable craze for cricket, the popularity of hockey in India has somewhat declined.