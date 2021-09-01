Top 5 Most Popular Sports in Finland

It’s a well-known fact that Finns love sports, outdoor activities, and keeping fit in general. Exercise and sport are second nature to Finns; from ice hockey to wife carrying, and the national sport Pesäpallo – Finland has a fascinating sports scene that’s really quite unique to the Finns. They also have several top athletes that have had incredible success not only in their home country but worldwide too.

Sport is undoubtedly one of the most popular hobbies for Finnish people, which comes as no surprise considering that Finland is known as one of the world’s fittest countries. Wintersports, athletics, and motorsports are the most popular forms of sport in Finland, but there is nothing that the Finns love more than ice hockey.

In this article, we shall take a look at the top five most popular sports in Finland.

1. Ice Hockey

Ice hockey has been the most popular sport in Finland for a long time and this is unlikely to change in the future considering the worldwide success of the national Finnish ice hockey team as well as the massive viewership the sport gathers. Ice hockey started around 1928 in Finland but it wasn’t until 1939 that Finland started taking part in the World Championships. Finnish players are also known to be among the best in the world when it comes to ice hockey, with several Finnish players like Mikko Rantanen and Jari Kurri appearing in America’s NHL as well.

Finland won its first gold medal for ice hockey in the 1995 World Championships and again in 2011 when they beat Sweden once again. In 2019, Finland won the ice hockey World Cup when they defeated Canada in the final. According to suomiveikkaus.com, over 3.14 million viewers tuned in to watch the game, making this event the most-watched television show in the country.

2. Formula One

Motorsports are a different kind of sport that Finns are also highly skilled at. From rally drivers, karting and F1 racing – Finns love speed. Relative to its population, Finland has been one of the most successful countries in the world in motorsports. Quite a few Finns have won the Formula One World Champion title in the past. Keke Rosberg was the first Finnish champion to win the title in 1982, followed by Mika Häkkinen who won twice in a row in 1998 and 1999. The most recent winner was Kimi Räikkönen in 2007.

Fast forward to recent years, Valtteri Bottas made a name for himself with an impressive track record as an F1 driver. Bottas came close to winning the World Championship title when he came second in the 2019 series and he’s currently one of the most successful F1 drivers in Finland.

3. Floorball

If they’re not playing ice hockey, Finns are playing an indoor version of the game which is known as floorball. Although not nearly as popular as ice hockey, floorball is also big in Finland. As a hobby and in schools, floorball is played nearly as much if not more than ice hockey because it requires much less infrastructure and equipment to play. Floorball is very similar to ice hockey, with the main difference being that it’s played indoors using a plastic ball and sticks.

Finland was one of the founding countries of the International Floorball Federation. The Finnish national floorball team is one of the best in the world and the hardest to defeat. Finland has an excellent track record of wins in the World Floorball Championships, placing first in 2008, 2010, 2016, and 2018. They also placed second for several years and hosted the Men’s World Floorball Champions three times in 2002, 2010, and 2020. The best Finnish floorball players currently are Joonas Pylsy, Krister Savonen and Nico Salo.

4. Bandy

Bandy is another team winter sport that is played all over Finland as well as Sweden and Russia. This sport is considered to be a form of ice hockey because it’s also played on ice and the rules are basically a combination of field hockey and ice hockey. Bandy has a long history in Finland, dating back to the 1890s when it was first introduced from Russia and later became the very first team sport with a national Finnish championship. Finland won the Bandy World Championship in 2004 and achieved several silver and bronze medals in World Championships before that. The best Finnish bandy players currently are Markus Kumpuoja, Jarno Väkiparta and Juho Liukkonen.

5. Pesäpallo

Although in the fifth position on this list, Pesäpallo is in fact what Finland has declared to be it’s national sport. Also commonly referred to as “Finnish baseball”, pesäpallo is an old game that’s been played since the 1920s in Finland and it’s very popular among Finns. The game is inspired by American baseball and the rules are very similar too. Just like baseball, the goal of the game is for one team to score by hitting the ball and running through the bases.

The main difference is that in pesäpallo the ball is pitched vertically, and the pitcher stands next to the hitter, making it a faster-paced game. Each game a pesäpallo player runs an average of about 10.5 kilometers, about the same as a professional football player. Compare that to the average baseball player running 0.8 kilometers per game! The other difference is that while the popularity of baseball in the United states may be declining, in Finalnd, pesäpallo’s poopularity is at an all-time high, especially in schools and rural areas.

Pesäpallo is also played in other countries including Germany, Australia, India, Estonia and Sweden and although it might not be the most well-known sport in the world, there is a Pesäpallo World Cup which takes place every three years, which Finland has won for the men, women and mixed teams every single time. The best Finnish pesäpallo player currently is Tuomas Jussila.