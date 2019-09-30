Most popular online video slots

When it comes to casinos and gambling, a lot of people nowadays seem to prefer the online method over the traditional one. Visiting a casino is fun, but spending some time gambling from the safety and comfort of your own home is even cozier and overall better. However, we’re not here to discuss the differences between online casinos and regular ones, but instead to take a look at some of the most popular video slots that you can play at online casinos.

According to a few statistics, a lot of gamblers prefer to play video slots over the other games such as poker or blackjack, simply because slots are a lot more fun and the jackpots can sometimes be pretty mind-blowing. Without any further ado, let’s see which video slots seem to be the most popular these days.

Second Strike

This video slot is currently ranked as one of the most popular, and the reason for this is the unique theme and gameplay mechanics that intrigues a lot of players. It’s a pretty refreshing title on the scene, and it features a quickspin software with five reels and 10 paylines. The jackpots are pretty amazing and if you manage to “hit” one you’re pretty much set.

Immortal Romance

If you're a fan of eerie stuff and vampires, this is definitely the game for you. It's a little bit more complicated than the others, but it can be learned pretty quickly. The software is Microgaming, it has five reels and more than 243 pay lines. The jackpot is 60,000 coins which are pretty breathtaking even when you first think about it. Definitely check this one out.

Mega Fortune

This game is considered to be one of the best progressive jackpot slots in the entire world of online gambling. It is designed by NetEnt software and it features a lot of interesting mechanics, as well as some free spins that you can really win some money with. The game is not the typical slot game and it makes it much easier for the player to earn money because it has a more progressive based style. It features about 25 pay lines and the jackpot is also progressive instead of a flat one, meaning you can earn some really big sums of money.

Gonzo’s Quest

Are you a fan of adventures? Do you like to be immersed in a story while also winning some money at the same time? Well, Gonzo’s Quest is definitely the game for you. It’s credited as the first platinum slot machine game from NetEnt, the developers that made Mega Fortune, and it starts with a short clip which features the main character, Gonzo, and the important mission that you have to complete. The jackpot is flat, it’s 12,500 coins, and it has about 20 pay lines, with a few hidden ones as well. It features five reels and is considered to be one of the most thrilling experiences in the world of video slots. Feel free to check this game out and see for yourself.