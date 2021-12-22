What to Know About the Most Popular Miami Sports Teams

Over 150 million people in America watch live sports at least once a month. And, games are always better in person. Miami is one of the biggest sports cities in the United States.

So, what are some of the top sports options in Miami? Let’s go through some incredible Miami sports teams you’ll want to check out.

Miami Dolphins (NFL)

Football fans will want to ensure that they get tickets to a Miami Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium. The Miami Dolphins were founded all the way back in 1965, and began playing in the American Football League.

In 1972, the Miami Dolphins became the only NFL team to play a perfect season, a record that stands to this day. While the Miami Dolphins regularly make the playoffs, they actually haven’t won a Superbowl since the 1970s. Who knows, maybe this year will be their year!

Enjoy your evening at a Dolphins game in style.

Miami Heat (NBA)

Want to watch some hoops? Head over to a Miami Heat game. The Miami Heat first began playing in the NBA in 1988. They’ve won the NBA Championships three times, along with six conference titles and 14 division titles.

Some notable players you may have heard of who have previously played or currently play for the Heat include Shaquille O’Neal, Kyle Lowry, Lamar Odom, Jimmy Butler, Dwayne Wade, Lebron James, and Chris Bosh.

The Miami Heat plays at FTX Arena, which is found right on Biscayne Bay in the neighborhood Park West. There are tons of amazing things you can do when you're preparing to head to the basketball game.

Miami Marlins (MLB)

America’s pastime is well represented with the Miami Marlins. The Marlins were established in 1993. The Marlins won the World Series in 2003, and previously in 1997. Marlins players you may remember include Miguel Cabrera, Cliff Floyd, Luis Castillo, Charles Johnson, Jose Fernandez, Preston Wilson, Édgar Rentería, and Derrek Lee.

The MLB team previously played in SunLife Stadium, but their current home stadium is LoanDepot Park. The building is located in Little Havana, so it’s convenient for a wide array of activities before and after the baseball game.

The Marlins are one of the only MLB teams to never win a division title, since they’ve always made the World Series by virtue of a wild card spot. And, the Marlins boast the distinction of having the first woman general manager in any of North America’s four major sports leagues. Kim Ng broke the glass ceiling in baseball when she was hired in 2020.

Plus, there are tons of fun activities you can try out before you start heading over to LoanDepot Park. Whether you want to take a trip to the beach, go golfing, or relax at a spa, you'll be sure to find something that works for you.

Florida Panthers (NHL)

There are also hockey options to check out when you visit Miami! The Florida Panthers have been around since 1993. They’ve won the conference championship once, and the division championship twice. Notable Panthers players you may remember include Rob Niedermayer, Roberto Luongo, Pavel Bure, Aaron Ekblad, Jonathan Huberdeau, and Scott Mellanby.

The Panthers’ home stadium is the FLA Live Arena, which is actually located in Sunrise, Florida. If you head to Sunrise for a Panthers’ game, you can also take some time to go shopping at Sawgrass Mills, just one of the many great options for shopping in Miami. Or, take a stroll through the Dauer Museum of Classic Cars.

And, once you go back into Miami proper, you can take time to visit any of the cultural spots located throughout the city of Miami.

Inter Miami CF (MLS)

If you’re more of a fan of the European form of football, rather than the American version, you’re in luck. Miami boasts its own Major League Soccer team, Inter Miami CF. The team was founded recently, in 2018. You may have heard of the president and co-owner of the team, international soccer legend David Beckham.

The team plays at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, which gives you a great excuse to explore the area when you head over for your game. However, this is a temporary location, until their permanent stadium is completed. Miami Freedom Park is currently scheduled to be built near the Miami airport, however, a final agreement on location is still being negotiated.

So, while you're waiting for the soccer game to start, you may want to start documenting your trip.

And, Inter Miami CF isn’t the only soccer team found in the Miami area. Other soccer teams you may want to think about checking out include Miami United FC, Miami FC, Storm FC, Fort Lauderdale CF, the Miami Kickers, Palm Beach United, and the Florida Soccer Soldiers.

Miami Sports: Now You Know

Clearly, the Miami sports team is top-notch, no matter what your sport of choice is.

Are you planning a trip to Miami?