If you happen to go to a casino, you will instantly notice the number of people playing the slots. Regardless of the type of video slot game, players will sit on em and spin then day after day. They are that entertaining. Plus, you get the chance of winning a jackpot or two.

Every casino knows that slots are considered the “hall of fame”. That’s why they stock heavy on slot machines with dozens of types of games.

In this article, we are going to discuss the most entertaining video slots.

1. Second Strike

Second strike is a type of slot game that doesn’t fall into the category of endless recurring themes. It’s because of this that slots players look for something new and refreshing. Well, that’s exactly what Second Strike offers. With 5 reels and 10 playlines, this slot game is one that will offer great rewards each time you spin the machine. Wagers for Second Strike can be as low as $0.10 and as high as $100 per spin. Although high rollers are attracted to much bigger wagers, this is one that will give them the best chances of winning a mega, progressive, jackpot.

2. Immortal Romance

A very popular slot game from Microgaming, Immortal Romance is an amazing, action-packed, slots game that has 5 reels and 243 playlines! That means that Immortal Romance has 243 ways to win each time you spin! Wagers for this slot go from $0.30 up to $30 per spin. Again, this is not enough to satisfy the high rollers, but there is a large jackpot of 60.000 coins involved. There is a free spin feature when playing Immortal Romance, which gives you 10 free spins.

3. Mega Fortune

With 25 playlines, 5 reels, and a progressive jackpot, Mega Fortunes is yet another slots game that, according to https://www.top10casinoslots.com, is a fan favorite amongst players. In January 2013, the biggest jackpot prize win was paid out from Mega Fortunes, a whopping $17 million from just a $0.25 wager! Yes, the reason we’ve included Mega Fortune on our list is the fact that the jackpot prizes are huge. Add the entertainment factor to it and you got a recipe for success. Wagers on Mega Fortune go from $0.25 to $50. And yet again, while this is not enough to satisfy high rollers, it’s enough to win you large sums of cash.

4. Avalon II

Same as Immortal Romance, Avalon II has 5 reels and 243 playlines, giving you 243 ways of winning each time you spin. While the jackpot isn’t progressive on this slots game, we’ve included it because it comes from a family of slots games that are instrumental for the popularity of slots. Yes, Avalon II The Quest For The Grail is a sequel to the mega-famous King Arthur and the Holy Grail! If you haven’t happened to play this slot game then you’ve never heard of the success of this game. King Arthur was a huge success amongst slots fans, so the owners, Microgaming, decided to make a sequel that enjoys the same success as its predecessor. Wagers on Avalon II go from $0.30 to $7.50.