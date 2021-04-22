In a sport that attracts a lot of attention and generates a lot of money like football, mistakes or inequities in a match often lead to fierce controversy. Even conflict and hatred will arise, breaking the rules. Controversy often stems from a struggle for championship. Revolve around doubts about match-fixing, player-to-match or between clubs. Have you ever bet on a match and the results were controversial?

As a fan of soccer, you must have witnessed a lot of incredible moments as well as historic moments that are unforgettable. Let’s take a look back in football history and name some of the most controversial soccer games ever.

#1: Manchester United vs Arsenal in 2004

These two outstanding teams in the Premier League always compete with each other at both domestic and international level. They are known for their intense, thrilling and violent rivalries. There have been quite a lot of memorable incidents, especially in some big games that sparked debates and arguments between fans and the media. Man United and Arsenal definitely made some of the most controversial soccer games of all time.

The two English teams have had a lot of historic games.

The rivalry and drama is not just about the clubs, the players, but also the managers. Throughout the years, they both hold a lot of titles, leading to the heated rivalry between Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger. All of that has attracted plenty of attention on the international stage.

They obviously have had a lot of historic moments, but their most controversial soccer games that came with a violent clash was the game on 24 October, 2004. During the game, there were a lot of violent and physical moments when players lunged into dangerous tackles. The main targets were the most outstanding players from both teams like Jose Antonio Reyes and Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, that wasn’t the only reason why it was one of the most controversial soccer games of all time. Something else actually happened in dressing rooms as players and officials from both sides took on each other.

It is said that Cesc Fabregas who was an Arsenal player at the time threw a piece of pizza which landed straight on Sir Alex Ferguson’s face. Of course it made the headlines the next day and has gone down into football folklore.

#2: Barcelona vs PSG in 2016

Barca won one of the most controversial games of all time.

Other controversial soccer games include a game between Barcelona and PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16.

Back at home in the Camp Nou, Barca managed to beat Paris Saint-Germain with a scoreline that no one could have imagined: 6-1, which put them 6-5 ahead on aggregate. That was historic, but the way that Barca players got to score was what made the match memorable.

There were debates over the match officials whether they had made a mistake or they made wrong decisions. Besides, others suspected that the referee was bribed or just wanted Barcelona to win as some of his decisions were clearly and wrongly in Barcelona’s favor. After the game, the referee was under a lot of pressure, mostly with the second penalty that he awarded Barca.

#3: France vs Italy in 2006

The World Cup final didn’t end well for both France and Zinedine Zidane. He was one of the most talented players of all time, who had a great career with France, Juventus and Real Madrid and became a legendary player as well as an idol for millions of football fans in the world.

Zidane didn’t end his career well.

Throughout the years, he has made history both as a player and a manager. He enjoyed a legendary career as a football player, however, his final international game did not have a fairytale ending, with Zidane’s final moment on a football field being one of the most infamous moments in the history of football. When billions of fans were watching the 2006 World Cup, Zidane made a strange and violent action at a critical stage of extra time, which surprised viewers as well as commentators.

In fairness, up until that point, the game had been a bit of a fizzer, locked at 1-1 with both sides playing for penalties. However, before fans could watch the penalty shootout, they got to witness one of the most stunning moments, not just in Zidane’s career, but in the history of The Beautiful Game. After an innocuous corner, Zidane suddenly backtracked and smashed his head into the chest of Marco Materazzi. The Italy player took full advantage and went down like he had been shot, and the resulting red card merely a formality.

That moment made the game one of the most controversial soccer games of all time. Zidane ended his international career with a straight red card and had to go into the dressing room, knowing that he was never going to get a chance to be in a final World Cup game as a player ever again.

If that hat didn’t break the hearts of the French enough, France ended up losing to Italy 5-3 in the penalty shootout. Zidane reacted the way he did due to a comment made by Matterazzi about his sister. However, Zidane’s reaction was pivotal, and just what Materazzi was hoping for. It is a moment that to this day, Zidane will not comment on.

So what are other controversial soccer games that you can think of? Some moments can be ridiculous, some remain controversial, but they were enjoyable to watch.