How Monitoring and Surveillance Are Used in the Workplace?

Being safe in a workplace is one of the most important things to focus on. Many accidents can occur. Sometimes, the results of these problems can be injury or the reduction of work efficiency. Therefore, nobody should be surprised by the fact that these issues should be limited as much as possible.

At the same time, employers want to make sure that the whole modus operandi is conducted properly. To be successful with this, numerous companies from all over the globe want to include monitoring and surveillance in their workplace. If you want to find a proper system, and you don’t know where to look, you should start with spytector.

Naturally, there are numerous sorts of systems you can choose from. Of course, not all of them will meet your needs and preferences. So, you would need to go through all the relevant aspects before you can make the final decision regarding these. Today, we want to talk about how surveillance and monitoring are used in the workplace.

Monitoring in the Workplace

Before we can talk about this concept in greater detail, we need to explain the concept of employee monitoring. We are talking about employers installing a surveillance system within their capacities. That way, they can have a proper idea about how their employees are conducting the modus operandi and their whereabouts.

There are a couple of types of surveillance systems. The first and most widespread one is video surveillance. Besides this one, we can see that there are types like GPS systems, biometric technology, and time clocks. All of these work in a certain way, and they provide different sorts of results.

When it comes to the reasons why these are installed, there are a lot of them. However, we want to say that the most important one is to examine the productivity among employees. Among others, you will find ensuring that the resources are used properly, and preventing problems such as internal theft.

Video Surveillance

Companies are allowed to utilize video surveillance in common areas. However, they are strongly forbidden to use it in private places such as locker rooms or bathrooms. Through video surveillance, they can use a closed-circuit TV system. That way, they have a chance to monitor movements and safeguard security.

Another important thing to say about this one is that the devices must be visible to every worker out there. That way, the employees will be completely aware of the fact that their movements are being recorded during work hours. It needs to be said that the employees can also photograph their employees during that time.

At the same time, there are no limitations on how long the work hours can last. By being aware that they are monitored throughout the whole time, employees will be encouraged to work as well as they can to prove their efficiency and keep their positions. Still, that doesn’t mean that their privacy rights should be endangered.

Ways to Protect Privacy

Now, we want to provide you with some ways you can protect your worker’s privacy.

Understand Privacy Rights

We can see that a lot of employers out there tend to overstep their employee privacy and boundaries. If we take a look at some studies, we will see that more than 60% of companies collect data on their workers. So, the privacy rights are limited on how this data is processed. Also, businesses are not allowed to listen to the phone calls of their workers, no matter if they are work-related or not.

The members of the staff that are responsible for this part of the procedure are managers. They need to research the privacy laws and make sure that they are strictly incorporated into the business’ modus operandi. Naturally, this requires them to create a plan for how this implementation will be conducted.

Work Devices Protection

One of the ways workers’ data can be endangered is when it is online. In this day and age, cyber-attacks are quite a common thing, and making sure that both the company and its employees are protected is an absolute must. One way to do that is to provide the necessary protection to work-related devices.

To do that, each device should have a properly installed firewall, and the way to achieve this is to use an anti-malware or an antivirus. By doing so, the devices will be protected from all attacks. That way, both the business’s valuables and the worker’s privacy cannot be endangered by attacks from the outside.

Legal Restrictions

As we all know, workplace monitoring is not as straightforward as it may seem at first. The most important thing to understand is that workplace monitoring is somewhat restricted by legal legislation within a certain country or municipality. So, you can see that doing something like this without consulting legislation can cause a lot of problems for the employer.

When you take the legal restrictions into the consideration, you can make the best possible decision regarding this aspect. One of the best things you can do to comply with the local regulation is to utilize a certain approach known as disclosing surveillance. It means that the employees will know they are monitored, but you will provide them with the notion that they will get a reasonable level of privacy.

The courts make the ultimate decision on whether businesses within their municipality will be able to do it. However, it needs to be said that they will take a look at whether the company has a legitimate claim. It means that they want to make the balance between their right to privacy and the employer’s business interests.

The Bottom Line

Installing monitoring and surveillance systems in workplaces is not a new thing by any means. In this article of ours, we’ve provided you with the most important things you need to know about these. By understanding the whole process properly, you will have a chance to make the best possible decision when it comes to including these in your company’s everyday life.