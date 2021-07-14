Molly Yeh Net Worth 2021

Introduction

Cooking is one of those skills that might look one to master through technique, but the real elite chefs use the medium to express. One such chef is Molly Yeh, who’s made her name from several cookbooks and TV programs. Her most popular active set is a food networking show called “Girl Meets Farm”.

About Molly

Molly Yeh has been a person of interest in multiple sectors. As a cook, author, presenter, and TV personality. Even as a child, Molly had been a brilliant prodigy among her ranks. Molly grew up under two rich cultures, Chinese and Jewish.

Molly’s Early Life And Family Background

She was born to John Bruce Yeh and Jody Yeh on the 22nd of May in 1989 in Glenview, Illinois. The household consisted of three sisters, Molly, Mia, and Jenna. Molly’s parents were clarinetists and her dad later founded a music company in Chicago. Molly, too, as a student, was the part of two percussion ensembles and she was the best. However, they seemed to somehow not pass the musical bug into their daughters. Both Jenna and Molly are chefs and younger sister Mia is also not a musician.

Now 32, Molly is married to Nick Hagen and the couple has a beautiful little daughter Bernadette Rosemary Yeh Hagen.

Her career And Major Milestones

Molly started her blogging platform in 2013. However, cooking wasn’t a first thought. In 2009, she wrote some blogs during her vacations. Who would’ve thought this would turn into her professional career? Not Molly!

The blogging sites became an instant hit and garnered multiple achievements as soon as they came to vogue. Also, she is in the bestsellers list of “New York Times” with Bon Appetit & Food and Wine.

“Molly on the Range: Recipes and Stories from An Unlikely Life on a Farm” is a book authored by Molly in 2017 and received an “IACP Cookbook Award.” Also, a NY Times jury tagged it as the best release for the fall of 2016.

A Few Things That You Didn’t Know About Molly Yeh

As a chef, Molly never tried to experiment with something crazy. Her first specially mastered dish was a simple Mac & Cheese. It reminded her of home when she was away from home.

Molly Yeh has intolerance towards noise when cooking. She loves to play some music of her choice but anything else is just annoying and can ruin her mood as well as her dish.

While most people look at Molly as an expert, she herself worries about her cooking talent. Also, she isn’t perfect, she still fails and blunders in the kitchen.

Net Worth

Molly is a strong independent woman who’s made her name through her talent and has made herself a fair bit of fortune. As of June 2021, her annual revenue is an incredible 9 million USD.

Her main source of income has been her TV Show as well as the revenue coming in from the book sales. Also, her Instagram page carries half a million followers and hence earns her some sponsorship money.