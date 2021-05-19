6 Pros and Cons of Using Modified WhatsApp Applications

WhatsApp is one of the most popular VoIP and messaging apps in the world. It has around 2 billion active users as of today, and it only seems to be growing! Of course, the app is not perfect.

Sometimes it crashes and bugs, and you probably use a secondary, sort of a backup application for features WhatsApp lacks. Well, if that’s so, you may want to look into modded versions of your favorite messenger software instead!

Here we’ll talk about the advantages and disadvantages that modified WhatsApp apps offer, so keep on reading to learn more!

The advantages

Additional features

Have you ever wanted to send a file that was too large for WhatsApp to handle? Would you like to have some more options when it comes to interface customization? Do you find the default emojis boring? Wouldn’t you like to be able to have more control over who can see your status and stories?

Well, with the right mod, you can do it all! Make sure you read up on a couple of online reviews before you download your WA mod, just to ensure you’re getting everything you need.

Overall, it doesn’t matter what type of features you’d like to have: there’s a modded WA version to cater to every need and want out there. Still, taking the necessary precautions before you download the APK is of the utmost importance, especially if you plan on sharing and receiving sensitive data via the app.

Privacy options

Let’s be realistic: sometimes we want other people to stop bothering us. With the official WhatsApp, this can sometimes be hard to achieve, as everyone can see your online status. Besides, the app is free, so people generally go wild with messages and calls.

Luckily, most modders know this, so they integrate their own privacy features to help you stay “offline” when you need it the most. Of course, it’s essential that you check for those features before you set up the modified WA version onto your smartphone. We suggest joining a WA community online or seeking advice on Quora and Reddit instead.

You can find more info about popular mods such as WhatsApp GB and WA+ on websites such as whatsapp-gb.blog.br, so make sure to do your research!

Enhanced customization

If you got bored of looking at the same old WA interface, and you’d like to spice it up a notch, we recommend searching up the modded versions of the app! You’ll find a plethora of customization options there, including a wide range of themes, modes, and perks to make your user experience as seamless as you want it to be.

Again, make sure to check the mods in advance, so you’ll know what to expect later on. The more customization options the better, especially if it’s something you find important. Besides, this will allow you to switch things up whenever you get bored of your latest “design”.

The best way to check these features before installing the app is through various reviews and ratings you can find online. So, do your research for the best possible results.

The disadvantages

The modified apps can get you banned from WA if you’re not careful

Now, not all modified WA apps go against their policies and regulations, but some can get your account banned from using the service altogether. That’s why researching the apps before you start using them is of the utmost importance.

We suggest you use an alternative phone number just to be safe, especially if you use WhatsApp for work and settling other important matters. In that case, getting your entire account terminated is simply a risk not worth taking.

Again, this shouldn’t happen if you use trusted, highly-rated mods instead of downloading the first one you can find. Make sure you do some background-checking and simple Google searching before you start using any of these unofficial mods, and you’ll be able to enjoy a seamless modified WhatsApp experience.

Security risks

Remember you’ll deal with unofficial apps that can’t be found on the Google Store, after all. You shouldn’t share any personal or sensitive data without double-checking the privacy policies on these apps. Some of them do not offer proper security protocols and data encryption, which can put your information at risk of getting stolen.

Besides that, these apps are more likely to be infected with malware and other malicious software, especially since you’ll be downloading them from unofficial sources in the form of APK files.

We highly recommend you seek all the information available online and speak to the mod developers if possible. Again, getting your data stolen or compromised just because you wanted additional features for your favorite messenger is simply not worth it.

You won’t be able to complain to the support if something happens with your data/device

Now, this is not always the case, but it can happen if you’re not careful enough. Remember, if there’s no way to contact the developers or customer support, you’re likely being scammed. Even the users of the most popular apps in the world encounter some issues down the line, and having nobody to help you resolve these can be a living nightmare.

So, make sure to check whether there’s any kind of support available before you download your new favorite mod. Check if they have an official website, social media, and a support line. Try contacting their support even before you download the app to check how responsive and quick they are for the best possible results.

The bottom line

Modified WhatsApp applications can be an excellent way to enhance and improve your WhatsApp experience in a matter of seconds. You’ll be able to customize your interface, lock conversations, control your privacy and gain access to a variety of useful features.

However, even if they’re not illegal, some of them can be truly unsafe, so remember to do your research before you share your data with them.

So, do the advantages overweigh the potential risks? It’s up for you to decide.