The Role of Modern Technology in the Pharmaceutical Industry – 2020 Review

We are living in a world that based its future on technologies like artificial intelligence and big data. Almost all of the industries started implementing these in the last two decades. One of the industries that will have the most benefits out of modern technology is without a doubt the pharmaceutical industry. The reason is that the implementation of modern technology can lead to a significant improvement in providing a higher quality of healthcare to patients.

At the same time, it will provide improvements in several other fields like regulatory, compliance, financial, operational, and clinical performance. The improvements in all of the fields say that the use of modern technology is here to stay when it comes to the pharmaceutical industry.

Besides having the significant improvements in all of these fields we’ve talked about, pharmacies will help with their everyday tasks. There is one more thing that plays a pivotal role in pharmacy adopting modern technology. We are talking about federal legislation. Pharmaceutical companies are always looking for ways to improve and innovate in any possible way and technology is just one of the ways that provide the best possible results.

You can be sure that all of the biggest pharma companies in the world started implementing technologies in order to provide better care for their patients and customers. Now, let us see what is the role of technology in the world of pharmaceuticals and what are the benefits. Ready or not, let's go.

E-Prescription

E-prescription is a trend that is fairly new in the pharmaceutical industry. It would be wrong to think that this trend helped only patients and customers. Also, the companies have a lot of benefits from it. This is one of the best ways for a pharmacy to preserve money and time that would be invested in delivering their products. At the same time, this has a major role in helping the prevention of miscommunication. This is an automated process that doesn’t only have an effect on prescribing medicines. Also, it has a major role in the supply and the overall administration.

Digital Patient Records

The next thing that can help the pharmacies in providing better care for their patients is a digital patient record available to them. That way, the pharmacists can see if there are some medications that can have a negative effect on the patient and prevent it from being distributed. This is a mistake that’s far more common than we think.

At the same time, every pharmacist can take a look at the history of prescribed medications and automatize the whole process without checking the history all over again when needed. That way, all of the patients will be provided with their medications without constant communication with the pharmacies. They are only required to order it for the first time and state that they would like to receive it regularly.

Telecare

With the introduction of the internet, many things became much easier in all of the industries, and the pharmaceutical industry is no different. One of the things that became widely popular in the last couple of years is telecare. This is a way of communication between patients and pharmacies or doctors. You can think about it as some kind of consultation.

According to several studies, we can see that this is a pretty effective way of consultation, that is both useful and can have a significant role in reducing the costs of investment needed in the industry. Patients who are not in the condition to go to the pharmacies a couple of times per week can do the necessary consultation and ordering of their medication through telecare.

Benefits of Technology in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Without any doubt, the introduction of modern technology provided some massive benefits to the pharmaceutical industry. Now, let’s take a look at some of them.

Analytics and Machine Learning

As you can see in almost every aspect of our lives, data became one of the most valued resources. When it comes to pharma companies, the situation is pretty much the same. They are using the same methods as other industries in order to analyze all of the information and find all of the relevant ones. Later, these are used as a resource both in marketing and further researches for newer medicines. In order to have much better results, the industry decided to use machine learning to help them with this task.

Simply said, this is a technology that uses computer systems for analyzing the data in question. Furthermore, the system could develop several patterns and choose the information that is the most important. This combination of massive amounts of data and machine learning bears the name “big data”. The major benefit behind this one is the personalization of the prescriptions for the patient in question.

Social Media

We can see that more and more pharmacies are using social media platforms in order to have better communication with their patients. Naturally, they are implementing all of the strategies that are common for social media like improving the brand’s reception, gathering data that can be useful for improving their customer service, and improving the company’s image with their patients by providing them with a more friendly look.

According to a study done by Ogilvy Health, the number of posts related to the pharmacies on social media massively decreased in the last couple of years. At the same time, the number of communities and the group’s engagement started increasing significantly. There is no doubt that social media will play a crucial role in the future of the pharmaceutical industry. However, there are some restrictions like the ones imposed by the FDA. All of the companies should have in mind that they need to move within these in order not to break the law.

Last Thoughts

Like many other industries, the pharmaceutical industry is not immune to the modern technology. We can see that it became a necessity in this day and age. Therefore, we’ve provided you with an insight into the role of technology in everyday life of this industry.