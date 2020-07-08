4 Mistakes To Avoid When Playing Mobile Slot Games – 2020 Guide

Slot games are growing incredibly popular across the globe because they are interesting, attractive, and the players can win money (if it fits the nature of the game). With a blend of simplicity, excitement, and fun, mobile slot games have improved in recent years, attracting a lot of people to install the app on their smartphone, put a deposit, and proceed playing it.

Just like every other game of luck, slots can be intimidating and risky, so those who decide to play it need to be aware of every aspect, but also to stay away from the most common mistakes related to it. This article will help you understand better how these games work and what you can do to protect yourself, but also why it’s important to respect the rules without trying to be smarter than the developers who provide the app to you.

If slot games sound like something you may want to give a try, you can enjoy the popular Rainbow Riches slot game if you follow this link. You can choose between a wide range of different modes and create your own winning strategy. But, all of us make mistakes, especially when we are new at something. People who love slots can also make mistakes, and sometimes that can cost them a lot of money, nerves, and energy, causing stress and sleepless nights.

Here are some of the most common mistakes you can make while playing mobile slots:

Too many spins per hour

When it comes to enjoying mobile slot games, it is important to remember that creators make these games as quick as possible in order to get you spending as much money as you can. That means they will motivate you to purchase more and more spins and spend them quickly, giving the impression that you will miss something if you don’t have fast reactions.

As such, players must be careful not to give in to temptation when it comes to mobile slot games and bet six hundred times per hour, which is usually the max output for a slot machine in terms of spins. This is also the pretty high frequency and real-life players know it’s practically impossible to spin that many times.

This is where the house edge comes in. One thing you need to realize when playing slots games on your mobile is that, in the long term, the machine will always win. This means that you can’t beat the machine by playing six hundred spins an hour over a long period.

So, what is the solution? Take your time! The way to win at a mobile slots game is to take it slow and bet at half your max pace, getting out of there early if you manage to nab a big jackpot win! Another thing that you must know is that even when you win big, you are on a “positive zero”, knowing that you have lost so many times before. No matter how intelligent are the people, machines are made to win, so these activities should not be taken seriously, because just like every other game, they are just for fun.

Failing to use bonuses

Want to know why mobile slot games are now one of the most popular forms of this classic casino game? It could be easy access, but it could also be the amazing design of the titles on offer. In fact, it is neither of these! The answer is the bonuses that mobile slot games provide over brick and mortar casinos.

Be certain to use and enjoy a bonus when signing up for an online casino! Often, many casinos offer at least 100% on your initial deposit so it pays to take a look at some of the offers provided at casinos because they can reach as high as 200%, 300%, and even 400% on your deposit!

You only need to check the options before you start spinning and see what the game offers to you as a new player. Don’t miss these bonuses, because you practically have a wild card to win something and increase your bets, or just save the prize and proceed to play with the rest of your money.

Not playing mobile slot games with a big jackpot

Now when it’s clear that mobile slot games have a house edge, it is important to see which kind of mobile slot games provide you with the best chance of winning. It’s expected that you will want to play the slot games with the biggest jackpot of all, because this offers you the best return on your outlay, increasing the winning chances.

Think about it, the house might win long term but if you can manage to snag that huge jackpot then you will be laughing at the bank! Some slot apps offer you an option to predict the outcome or follow some statistics, so you can know how much you should invest, and how big is the possible prize.

The rules are there to respect them

Every game and every smartphone application has a long list of terms and conditions, followed by another list of all the rules that apply to you as a player, and your winning strategy.

So, don’t press the “I Agree” button without reading the rules and policies. Every new update usually brings something new, and knowing that you invest money in slots, you should always read everything, so you won’t make a mess while playing. Also, it’s not enough to just read and understand the conditions. You must respect them, with no exceptions. Rules are also important if you are a first-time player, so you can get to know what is the game about and how you should play it.

Online games of luck are a risky business, especially for inexperienced people. It’s always challenging to understand how it works, what are the rules, and how they apply to the whole gaming process.

If you think you need a little practicing, you can always download some apps that don’t require a real-money deposit, so you can see how you should play the big games in the future. We hope this article is helpful for you, and you’ll be able to decide if the online slots are for you, or you’ll pass until you find the gaming mode that works the best and it’s compatible with your needs.