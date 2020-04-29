How Mobile Phones Have Changed our Lives over the Years – 2020 Review

Mobile phones give us the chance to keep in touch with others. They also give us the chance to do so much more as well. You can carry out almost any task you want with ease, and this includes internet banking, paying for any kind of goods or service and even staying connected with friends. If you want to find out more about how tech has changed then simply take a look below.

Present Day

Phones really have made everything easier. So many people are now using phones to try and manage every aspect of their lives. The Ruby Bet site for mobile users launched and soon after that, every type of service you can think of has been available online as well. Technology has changed so much that phones are now able to handle almost anything you need, and this has made it easier than ever for people to take care of business as well. In fact, businesses are now employing more and more mobile-based measures in order to help them manage their current workflow while also being able to balance the lives of their employees.

The 00’s

Nokia began to slip and then brands such as Sony Ericsson and even Samsung became huge players on the market. Flip phones were incredibly common and the first Samsung then employed a dual-screen design. The best thing about this is that you could see any notifications on your phone without having to flip it open. Colour screens also began to appear at this time, along with early access to the internet. Cameras also made an appearance. WAP phones were able to connect to a stripped-down version of the world wide web and this was very exciting to say the least.

This helped to make phones even more desirable commodities and it also meant that they could be marketed in a brand-new way. Vodafone teamed up with David Beckham and even Robbie Williams. This paved the way for a Vodafone live platform. This multimedia portal gave mobile users the chance to access and download multimedia content. There was a lot of innovations published at this time, including hand-held games from Nokia. This was called the N-Gage. This was released in the year 2003. Phone manufacturers also started to create the MP3 player. This was then added to certain phones and this included the Razr. This was brought out by Motorola and it was released in 2004. It went on to release over 135 million units.

The 90’s

When you look at five years earlier, you will soon see that the first portable device was released. This was designed to fit into a shirt pocket. This was the first phone to be able to fit into a flip design and this meant that no buttons could be pressed while not in use. It measured around 22cm in length when it was flipped open, and it was actually way smaller than the one before. It had a lot of special features and it was also able to store up to 30 numbers too. The standby time was around 30 hours and Motorola dominated the mobile scape.

In the year 1996, Nokia acquired a phone that would go on to be very popular. It had a slide down case and it even appeared in the 1999 movie, the Matrix. It only weighed around 145g and it was under 6” too. It presented a new wave of mobiles and it would also pave the way for even newer, more popular models. If you want to find out more about them then you should know that they include the 5110, 3210 and the 3310. These models could have customisable appearances and you could even play games on them as well. The ringtones could be set and this made them even more exciting. At this point, phones became very desirable gadgets and they also became very fashionable too.

The 80’s

When you look back at the 80’s, it is hard to believe how far mobile phones have actually come. Mobile phones had been in development for quite some time, but they were too big to be considered as a mobile. They were confined to cars and the engine had to be running as well. They had an incredible talk time of well over 30 minutes and they also had a standby time over 8 hours as well.

A Core Part of our Lives

Phones have changed our lives for the better. They give access to colleagues at work, and family that might be half-way across the world. Email functionality might have been around for a while now, but at the end of the day, it has now become a huge part of our mobile devices. Phones can now be seamlessly integrated with office diaries and they also give people the chance to keep track of businesses as well as their personal contacts. Researchers have also found that by using phones, people can add up to 3 hours to the working day by helping people to work remotely.

Mobile phones have also had a huge part to play in flexible working, and with wearable tech also becoming bigger than ever, it’s safe to say that more and more people than ever are now investing in this kind of tech. What does the future hold? Right now, nobody knows but either way, mobile usage has increased tenfold over the years, but it’s safe to say that devices like this have certainly come a long way. From phones that could flip up but not connect to the internet, to devices that are able to support video calls and even audio playback through apps such as Spotify. It’s hard to even imagine a world without mobile phones because they have become such an integral part of our lives. They have also helped the world of business too, which is a huge part of their overall progress.