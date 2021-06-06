If you have recently started to wear a wig or are planning to buy a wig, then you should be aware of common mistakes women do while wearing a wig. Lace face wigs are the most common ones and if you are buying a lace face wig, then buy a lace front wig with human hair because it looks more natural.

Nowadays, everything coming up online makes it easier for you to buy everything from your home. Similarly, there are plenty of wig store online from where you can buy a wig easily.

In this article, we will read about 10 common mistakes women make while wearing a Lace Front Wig.

Wrapping your Hair

Nobody wants to let people know they are wearing a human hair wig. The right way to wrap your hair is by wrapping it close to your scalp. It is important to wrap your hair in the right way, or else it will be clearly visible to the people that you are wearing a wig. And also, don’t forget to hide your loose ends that are noticeable from or come underneath your wig cap.

Lace distance from the hairline

If you want your human hair wig to look natural, then cut the lace front by keeping some distance from the hairline. Women make this common mistake of putting the lace front too close to the hairline while wearing a lace front wig.

If you put the lace front too close, the hair will fall off, and it will be clearly noticeable that you are wearing a wig. The perfect distance would be cutting the lace front 1½ – 2 inches from the hairline. The lace front needs to be cut off correctly, or else your hair might look flimsy and might fall off your head.

Cut hairline correctly

Making a perfect hairline is very important if you are wearing a lace front wig. Women love to wear lace front wigs because of the hairline. To make your human hair wig look natural, you should make sure you cut the hairline in the right way.

You should go to a professional hairstylist that knows what will be the perfect hairline for you. You can also watch videos on YouTube and cut a perfect hairline yourself.

Use the correct glue

Applying the correct glue is very important when you are wearing a human hair wig. Many women make the mistake of not using the right glue to their lace front wig. You should apply the right glue to give it enough time to dry up. Usually, it takes a minimum of 15 minutes for the glue to dry up and the procedure to be complete. You can consult a professional hairstylist about the right glue to use.

Look after your wig

If you use a wig often, don’t forget to take proper care of it. Human hair wigs are costly, and you can avoid buying a new wig often just by keeping it in good condition. A human hair wig is just like your normal hair, and you must wash and condition your hair timely but not very often. Many women make the mistake of not storing their wig properly by storing the wig in a wig stand.

Securing your wig

If you are wearing a human hair wig, then you must always be hoping for the wig to fall off or start shifting. To avoid the chances of falling or shifting the wig, you should secure your wig properly, so it doesn’t shift or fall off. You can secure your lace front by using bobby pins for your hair, and you can also use combs in your wig, so it does not come apart.

Wear a right color wig cap

Wearing the right color wig cap is very important, especially if you wear a lace front wig. Many women make the mistake of not wearing the right color wig cap, which makes the wig cap visible, and people can easily identify that you are wearing a wig. While buying a human hair front lace wig, make sure the nylon mesh matches the wig cap and your wig looks natural.

Select the right texture and style

If you wear a human hair wig, you must make sure the texture and style of the wig match your natural hair; otherwise, it will not look natural. If you wear a lace front wig, then matching the right texture and style is more important; otherwise, it will look mismatched and uneven. You can even ask a hairstylist to tell you what kind of wig you should buy.

Styling of the wig

Another common mistake women make is not styling their wig that suits their face. Once you buy a wig, you should go to a hairstylist to style the wig that will match your face and make you look good. Not styling your wig can make it difficult for you to manage, and it can lead to early damage to the wig.

Apply hair products

If you have a human hair wig, then it is very important to apply hair products to your wig. You don’t have to apply anything special since if it’s a human hair wig, then you have to apply oil to keep the wig soft, fluffy, and in good shape. Take good care of your human hair wig to make it last longer.

Final words

Wearing a wig has several benefits for example, not only does the wig protect your natural hair but also encourages regrowth of hair. However, there are do’s and don’ts that you must follow to avoid making mistakes while wearing a wig. If you need any advice regarding your wig, there are many hair stylists who will help you select the right wig and style for you.