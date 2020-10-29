7 Mistakes You Must Avoid When Playing Online Slots – 2020 Guide

When you play online gambling games, you probably are hoping you will win some big jackpot, become rich, leave your job, and live in your dream house. But, it’s not always as you hope, and you should know that you need to be consistent with your playing, and avoid raising your hopes to those levels that can be critical for your mental health.

The online slots you can find on qq39bet.me are always a good start in your so-called gambling career. But, you should know that you need to be an active player almost every day, claim your bonuses, use them to play more, and of course, be patient, because you can’t expect to win big on the first try.

Online casino games gained their huge popularity during the recent decade, but they hit really big during the coronavirus emergency situation when many of us needed to stay at home, not allowed to go out. These games are fun and entertaining, and you can really fill up your spare time with some action, that may bring some money to you.

If you are a beginner, you may make some basic mistakes, as a bad choice of casino, or not reading the terms of use, which, on the other hand, is a huge mistake, and we will start our list of mistakes with it:

Skipping the rules and terms of use

When you register to an online casino, you first need to read the terms of use and then accept them. We know we just skip that step, but very important information is hiding there, related to private security, and similar things that are important for both the service and user.

When it comes to the rules of the game, we know it’s also boring, but you may miss some important things that later will cost you a lot of money. So, read everything carefully, because once you agree on everything, there is nothing that may get the time back, and fix the mistake.

You are playing too many games

When you play five or more same types of games, you are not increasing the chance to win. Just the opposite, while you are trying to be active on every app, you can miss some important chance, or not claiming your daily bonus.

At the first time, it can be interesting to play a different type of games, but later, it may become pretty time-consuming, so it’s better for you to play one or two, so you can be more focused, and stay active while you play, without thinking what will you miss on the next one.

You choose progressive slots

Progressive games are more attractive to the players because they claim you can earn big, but if you do that, you need to pay attention to the RTP-rate (return to player). Most of this information is transparently listed on the casino website because if they are legal and trustworthy, they need to inform the user of every challenge they may face while they play.

If your goal is winning the jackpot, you may get disappointed about how much time and money will it take, so it’s always better for you to keep the expectations low, and don’t play only progressive games. Non-progressive options offer smaller prizes, but they are more realistic, and the chances to win them are bigger than the progressive games, so it’s on you to choose what works the best for you.

Using all the spins in a few minutes

Playing slots is not a competition who will spend more spins in one hour, so you can stop hitting the spin-button, and save them when some bonus will be offered. You should make some strategy that works the best for you, and once you win something, you can’t hold onto that luck.

If you play more, you don’t increase your chances, so it’s better for you to plan how you use your bonuses and the spins you are buying, instead of hitting the button without control and buying new sets every hour. Another one important thing to mention at this point is using the bonus. Almost every casino is offering a welcome bonus, and smaller daily bonuses, so you can see if you are lucky enough today. When you use the bonus, combined with your purchase, you can even double the chances to win big in this game.

You don’t have a plan on how to spend your money

When you log in to some casino, you need to have a strict plan of how you intend to spend the money you have for that purpose. That means you need to determine how much you will invest in your online gambling, and make a plan.

If you don’t have it, you are risking to spend all of them in just a day. Set a daily or weekly limit, and don’t “cheat” on yourself, because you are the one who is losing money.

Playing the game for hours

Sometimes, you simply are not lucky today and if you play it for hours, you are not increasing your chances to win.

If you do that, you will only get more nervous about your loss, and one of the most important skills every gambler should have is to always know when is the right time to stop and challenge their luck after a few days.

You are choosing easy games

Let’s be real, slots are interesting, but they are not profitable. If you are sure you want to get into this world, you need to think about improving your skills, and embracing more serious casino activities, like poker, blackjack, roulette, video poker machines, betting, and so on.

Slots are a nice start, but they are not good for the long run. So, this activity requires a good strategy developed by you, and you can adjust and adapt it as needed.

So, hopefully, this article will help you recognize your strengths and weak sides, and you won’t make the same mistakes when it comes to slots and gambling in general over and over again.