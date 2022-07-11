6 Common Mistakes to Avoid When Choosing an Offshore Dedicated Server

As you probably know, there are various offshore web hosting services that offer beneficial services and features to companies from all over the world. However, with so many options available on the market, choosing the right option for your organization might be a bit more daunting than you initially thought.

Because of this, you might be wondering what are some of the most common mistakes you must avoid making when looking for such services. Fortunately for all people that found themselves in the same situation, our article can help! Here is our list of the most common mistakes to avoid when choosing an offshore dedicated server:

1. The Cost of The Service

The very first thing that you must remember is that cheap often turns out to be quite expensive. What does this mean? Well, it means that you should seriously consider whether or not you should opt for cheaper web hosting services, mostly because they can turn out to be more expensive in the future. After all, you might come across some hindrances such as a lack of features or downtime, all of which can delay your day-to-day operations, resulting in some really big losses for your organization.

Because of this, it’s important that you remember that you’ll receive the services you have actually invested in. For example, smaller packages might not include the features that you’ll require once your company grows, which means that you’ll have to pay for additional packages. Thus, make sure that you consider where your company will be in the long run and based on that, you could determine what type of package you might require.

2. Not Researching The Company

Although this might seem completely obvious, you would be surprised by the number of people who neglect to research the hosting company they’re thinking about working with. If you don’t do this, you might opt for hiring an unprofessional and unreliable organization, which again, can hinder your everyday processes. Hence, instead of hiring the first offshore hosting company, first look at the reviews that they have. Naturally, if there are more negative than positive testimonials, you should opt for a different firm.

Of course, you should also look at the packages they offer since you’ll want to find something that suits your needs. The location of the offshore server is also crucial since the closer it is to your users, the better your website will load. Lastly, you must ensure that they offer their contact info on their website, mostly because this means that they’re completely transparent about their organization. You can check this company out if you want to see what needs to be featured on the website of an offshore hosting company.

3. Choosing a Firm That Doesn’t Have a Customer Support Team

If there is one thing that you must take away from our list, it’s the fact that an offshore dedicated server organization must have a customer support team. Why is this important? Well, it’s simple to understand – if your host is down at any point, you won’t be able to reach their teams, which means that you’ll experience a long downtime, which is something that can definitely cost your company a lot of money.

4. Not Learning Everything There is About The Packages

When choosing an offshore dedicated server, one of the most important things that you must look at is the packages that a particular organization offers. The features you’ll require will depend on the needs your customers have, which is why you should always look for a provider that offers multiple packages, which won’t limit the hosting capabilities. For instance, if you need a multi-platform OS, the package should include that.

Also, you must look at whether or not there are other limitations. For example, some restrictions that you should be careful about include your ability to download and install programs by utilizing an SSH connection. Since this info might not be displayed in the package description, it’s crucial that you talk to a representative of the company so that you can make sure that you’re actually getting what you require.

5. Choosing a Low-Security Server

As you might know, cybersecurity threats and attacks are increasing every day, which is why you shouldn’t neglect to think about the security of your website. In order for the hosting server to run properly, the company behind it must ensure that the security of the data is high, and more importantly, the company must guarantee that its services are secure. Hence, no matter what company you’re thinking about working with, ensure that they put security first.

For instance, you might want to implement two-factor authentication on your site, and if so you must check whether or not this is included in one of their packages. Besides all of the things we’ve previously mentioned, you should also check if they offer regular updates of the programs you’re using since if not, this could lead to a wide range of problems for you, including downtime and a lowered revenue.

6. Not Opting For Regular Backups

Last, but definitely as important as everything else is the fact that you must opt for an offshore dedicated server that offers regular and reliable backups. If you don’t, you might end up losing your data, which can easily cause you to close the doors to your business. Thus, when browsing through your options, ensure that the company offers regular backups and by doing so, you can guarantee that your data is safe.

Conclusion

Although it can be completely daunting and complex to choose an offshore dedicated server, it doesn’t really have to be a stressful experience. And, by choosing to follow the advice we’ve mentioned in our list above, you won’t only avoid making some common mistakes, but, you’ll also guarantee that you choose something suitable for your business.

Since you’re now well aware of the things you’ll have to avoid, as well as the things you should do instead, you really shouldn’t spend any more of your time reading articles similar to this one. Instead, while keeping all of our tips in mind, you should start looking for an offshore dedicated server that’ll suit the needs you have.