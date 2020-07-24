8 Biggest Misconceptions in Online Gambling – 2020 Guide

Online gambling and betting have long been far more accessible and widespread than traditional casino gambling. Nowadays everyone has a computer or a mobile device, which means everyone can hop online and visit a gambling site. However, numerous misconceptions and myths prevent a wide range of potential players and customers from ever trying this form of gambling.

In this article, we will go over eight of the biggest misconceptions in online gambling and explain why there is next to no truth in them.

Nobody Wins in Online Gambling

By far the most present and spread misconception about online gambling is the one which claims how nobody actually wins while playing these games. Of course, this is very untrue as countless people win money and other prizes every day.

If there were no winners, it would not really be considered gambling and nobody would invest money into it. It would only be a form of donation. The idea comes from the many people who have not had the best of luck during their limited time with online gambling. The chances to win are the same as with any other game involving luck.

You will be Scammed of Your Money

Scams and frauds are the two dreads of the online world no matter the occasion. They are constantly present in our general mind, whether we are shopping at the most secure website stores or just surfing the web, let alone actually gambling with money. Sadly, it is true that many people were scammed and taken advantage of in the past, often at faulty online gambling places. An easy way to counter this is not to trust people left and right, and to only gamble at genuine, top-reviewed and recommended places that are transparent and not hiding anything from their customers.

Online Betting Websites are not Secure Enough

Similar to scams, it is a fear for many that online gambling websites lack the necessary security for something as big and important. The truth is way different, however, as most of the quality online betting services are as safe as shopping websites.

Before you try your luck and start gambling, take a moment, and do some research on the most secure online casinos and sports betting services. You will quickly see that the best and most well-known sites are also the most credible, with secure money transfer features, password, and captcha protection, as well as other, harder to crack security measures like anti-malware and virus software.

There are Special Strategies that Beat the Systems

This goes in hand with taking advantage of real-life casinos with strategies like counting cards and other tricks players try to do. Players have to realize that there is no way to beat a gambling system because there is nobody or nothing to beat. It is a game of pure mathematical chances that you either get or not. The chances are increased the more you play simply because you increase the number of tries. Those who make the games and the chances utilize complex real-time data and complicated algorithms that cannot be beaten, especially not online.

Developers and Agencies can and will Track You

Another form of internet security worries people have is that something or someone is constantly watching them and tracking their moves. The same is thought of online gambling services. This would make no sense for the people and companies in charge since they make enough money and have their hands full without worrying about the players’ every move. Your player name and the bank balance connected to the service is the only thing they need, making them unaware of your location and real-life identity. They hardly benefit from knowing that.

Online Gambling is not Legal

In some countries, this is the case, sure, but more than 70 other countries allow all sorts of online gambling. In order to start a gambling service of any kind, the person or business in question has to go through a number of different approvals and pass serious tests and legislations. Because of this, it is hard to keep up an illegal online betting place open for too long before the authorities realize. If a website is approved, it means it is perfectly legal.

Online Gambling Leads to Serious Addiction

Blaming the game itself for how some of the players play or behave is not fair. Addiction can happen anywhere, no matter if the gambling place if online or offline. It easy to become to addicted to all sorts of things if there is no control or a plan of how much is too much. The fact it is an online service only makes it more accessible, but the risks are completely the same as with any other kind of gambling out there.

Online Gambling is Easily Accessible for Children

The last misconception would be a serious problem if it were true. We mentioned that online gambling and betting is a lot more accessible than the traditional one since nobody can confirm that it is actually a minor behind the screen. Children can be very cunning and devious, especially when they want something they know they cannot have.

This is where parental control of the internet comes to play. As parents, you have to educate your children on what is right, exactly like you do in the offline world. They are growing up in a very different world you did, so make sure you give them the ropes on internet security, frauds, and hackers before you regret it.

Closing Remarks and Conclusion

Now that you know the truth behind these common online gambling misconceptions, you can put them out of your mind once and for all. It is time to finally enjoy all the good sides of online gambling and make some money on the side in your favorite games. Remember to still stay wary, however, and always make sure that the websites you deal with are true and genuine. Otherwise, you will fall victim to a scam of some sorts, the same ones that birthed these untrue myths about online gambling in the first place!