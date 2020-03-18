Miley Cyrus Is Not Bathing While In Self-Quarantine

By
Mary McFarren
-
0
Image source: Twitter

Popstar Miley Cyrus told fans on Twitter that she’s not bathing during her self-quarantine. The singer claims that she’s been wearing the same clothes now for the past 5 days and she doesn’t plan on changing anytime soon. Quarantine is likely to last at least a couple of months, so hopefully, she changes her mind.

Last week Miley opted to disinfect herself in the washing machine wearing the same t-shirt.

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

+ 43 = 49