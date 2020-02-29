Mikaela Spielberg Booked for Domestic Violence

Mikaela Spielberg was booked this weekend in Nashville for domestic violence. What exactly preceded is not very clear, but she was not eligible for immediate release and was kept in jail for 12 hours. Mikaela supposedly lives with 47-year old fiance Chick Pankow.

The arrest comes weeks after Mikaela announced she is pursuing a career in an adult film industry. A 23-year Steven Spielberg’s daughter said that she wanted to do something fulfilling in her life and: “I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul. I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to “satisfy” other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated”.

Steven Spielberg confided in his friends that he and his wife Kate are embarrassed and are also worried about what effect her decision could have on their other adult children, some of whom also work in the movie industry.