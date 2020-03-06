Doc And Marty Are Back Together!

Back to the Future stars Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox reunited at a poker tournament benefiting the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. “Back to the future” was released 35 years ago, in 1985.

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991 at age 29 and disclosed his condition to the public in 1998. He has been advocating for a cure ever since and is the founder of the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

After his diagnosis, Fox started drinking heavily and suffered from severe depression. Michael got sober 7 years later and wrote a book “Lucky Man”, focused on how, after seven years of denial of the disease, he set up the Michael J. Fox Foundation, stopped drinking and began to be an advocate for people living with Parkinson’s disease.