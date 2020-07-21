7 Tips in Incorporating Custom Made Metal Art Signs into Your Law Firm – 2020 Guide

It is not a surprise to see establishments such as law firms and legal offices equipped with large-sized shelves filled with a variety of books essential to their profession. Aside from being used as case references, they can also be used as a decoration to create a formal environment when entering the premises.

However, books aren’t the only ones that can be used in this type of manner. Nowadays, the inclusion of customized metal art signs is a new way to spice up the workplace – both indoor and outdoor. We gathered some tips and things to consider if you’re planning to get custom made metal art signage on your firm.

Impress with just a glance

Being a topnotch law firm is not only about winning several cases or submitting requested legal documents. How you approach clients is also one of the areas that you need to put effort into. While taking phone calls and answering all queries politely and patiently can be one of the best ways, it’s also essential to make them feel as if they’ve come to the right place when they visit the firm themselves. You may want to impress them by making sure that the establishment exudes professionalism for you to build rapport easily.

Whether you believe it or not, the outer appearance of your firm can affect a client’s decision if they’ll get your services. That is the main reason why it’s important to keep your firm’s environment looking fine and polished. Placing custom made metal art outside develops a sense of formality and professionalism, thus, bringing your clients a confirmation that your business is real and that you truly exist.

Know which colors to match

In this type of business, you should be aiming for a formal environment which means signage with vibrant colors and colorful undertones shouldn’t be placed around the building. You should cross out blue, red, and orange tones in your list of colors to choose from. Instead, go for colors associated with black and gray palettes since these give off a more serious and reserved impression to your clients.

While it’s tempting to choose the colors that really represent your character and personality, you still have to uphold your company’s professional image since you’re offering legal services. Therefore, metal signs with red and yellow color schemes are not best to put outside the building. You may want to use silver or black as previously mentioned.

Use readable signs

You can choose between having individual letters or a plate customized as a logo for your firm which will be placed outside and ensure that it is visible to the public. Here are a couple of things that you need to remember:

The overall appearance of the sign should not contrast with the colors of the part where you’re planning to install it.

Regardless of the weather, it has to be easily read by anyone when they pass by the area.

You have to make sure that your sign wouldn’t rust, wear out, or be destroyed easily with sunlight or rain.

Also, it’s necessary for it to be readable from afar so that potential clients can easily locate it.

Readability of the signs

This is one of the things that you need to consider in your firm’s metal sign. Depending on what types of signs you had customized, their placement should be easily understood by people. The space between each letter, the area where it is placed, and the quality of the metal signs – all of these have to be carefully decided. You don’t want it to appear crowded or messy because it doesn’t represent the type of services you offer well. Remember, you are already building your reputation with just the appearance of your firm.

Add some metallic touch

Including metallic touch to your signage produces a sleek and refined finish. Its versatility also makes it a good investment since it can match with any type of material like wood and cement. This is commonly preferred by companies with established reputations because of their durability and affordability. Metallic signs are absolutely a must if you want a long-lasting and sturdy sign at your firm.

Don’t be afraid to experiment

Show your creative side by personalizing the metal signs you want to install but don’t overdo it by combining unnecessary things. As much as possible, only include the name and the type of business. Companies that offer customization of metal signs are now accepting 3D metal signs. If you want a more attractive take to your metal signs, 3D is the way to go.

The lobby isn’t the only place that needs a metal sign

You probably have spent a lot of time coming up with a design for the sign that suits the image you want to achieve while making sure that your clients and even competitors can easily remember your firm, but still confused in which areas to display it. Worry no more because the lobby isn’t the only area in your establishment suitable to place your custom made metal sign.

While the lobby is the best place to establish your reputation as a law firm using your logo, don’t limit yourself. You can use it as a label on your doors too for people to be reminded which places are authorized for entry. However, you don’t have to place metal signs in every area as it would look very cluttered and overly decorated.

Have a go with custom made metal signs today

Congratulations! You have reached the end of this article. Have you taken proper notes while reading our suggestions? Or have you started designing your personalized logo? Whatever that is, you will surely not regret having metal signs as decorations for your law firm. All you have to do is find sign companies like www.shieldcoart.com and others with a stellar reputation and the finished product will definitely bring out the professional and formal environment you want your clients to feel when they physically visit your establishment.

It may seem to appear tedious at first, but once you gain satisfaction with what you have developed, your efforts will absolutely pay off. So, take this as a sign and consider getting one for your business.