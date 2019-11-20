The aim of going for elevator shoes is to stretch your figure and not to draw attention to your legs and feet, this rule should, therefore, be kept in mind while also purchasing men’s elevator dress shoes.

This same rule earlier mentioned is also applicable to footwear that has square toes. While buying elevator shoes, its best to go for the one with a classier shape as this ensures that it’s well-blended and can serve any purpose and go with any outfit.

Tall Shoes Suitable for Short Men

Elevator models came into existence mainly to cater for men that are not so tall and bring them to the same height with their taller counterparts; this is not to say that tall men don’t wear these though, they do but perhaps not the ones as high as what the shorter guys will use.

Hence, short men need not stick to one pattern or style of design as they are free to explore and choose from a wide variety of options that are just right for them. Classic leather smart shoes are good, but so are many other designs, so it’s best to be versatile and go for footwear that adds a few inches to your height.

If you are wondering where to purchase the kind of elevator shoes being described, there is a large number of online resources that you can check. Among the most important things is to choose those that are comfortable and fashionable.

Elevator Sneakers

For a business occasion, an elevator dress shoe is just what you need, but if you are going to be hanging out with friends, then an elevator sneaker will be more ideal. With elevator boots, sneakers, and trainers, you get a mix of footwear that won’t attract much attention.

GuidoMaggi.com suggests that the secret to elevator shoes is in finding the right pair that suits your style without having to sacrifice your comfort and having to stick out like a sore thumb. There are many brands that offer the best casual height elevating models ranging from trainers, loafers to sneakers, and even boots. Hence, finding a pair that matches your taste shouldn’t be a problem.

Shoe Lifts

If you are still skeptical about these or are not comfortable enough to wear them, then you can consider another option. Shoe lifts or height increasing insoles, as they are often called, are another fantastic option to consider if you wish to elevate your height discretely.

Just imagine that an insole that elevates your height is like a little magic trick that you can pull off without anyone knowing about it. They are a great alternative to elevator shoes and are also as comfortable and trendy as any model.

Shoe Inserts

Just like the name, shoe inserts are inserts added to footwear to elevate your height. You can insert it into any shoe you have without anyone noticing the difference. They come in various designs, but some work with specific kinds of footwear, so it’s best to be careful while purchasing one.