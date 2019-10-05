Men’s 5 Health Issues That Are Super Common | Hims ED Pills

The health issues in men are generally more varied than most people might think. However, there are certain types of conditions that are most common in comparison to others. There are many concerns that are specific to gender, as well. Although the life expectancy gap is being shrunk between the men and women, still, there are several factors. Which is working against the health of men, especially due to high rates of smoking and also drinking in comparison to women and tendency not to seek medical help? But fortunately, many of these common problems can be prevented or treated when diagnosed at an early stage.

This article covers the top five issues which are common in men.

Top 5 health issues which are common in men

1. Heart Diseases

The cardiac diseases are the most common killer in men as well as women, but almost twice the number of men die due to the condition which impacts their cardiovascular system. According to the American Heart Association, more than 1 out of 3 men are suffering from heart diseases. It is possible to develop cardiac disorders without knowing about it as you go about in your day to day life. According to a research report by CDC, around 50% of men who die from cardiac diseases don’t know that they have it due to the lack of symptoms. So, knowing the signs of heart problems is the most crucial step in safeguarding yourself and maintaining good cardiac health. The ability of a person to recover from one of these disorders relies upon how quickly fast he gets the specialized treatment for it.

2. Alopecia

Alopecia is also known as baldness or balding. According to the American Medical Association, almost 95% of men with baldness suffer from the condition of androgenetic alopecia or patterned baldness. This is a hereditary ailment that has affected around 25% of the total men. This particular type of baldness most commonly affects the man before reaching to the age group of 30 and 2/3rd of the men prior to the age of 60. It is the hormone dihydrotestosterone which is responsible for the thinning hair in men. There are two main ways to treat this particular condition- first is the stimulation of hair follicle growth. And second is the replacement and also camouflaging the hair follicles, which could no longer grow actually.

3. Erectile Dysfunction (ED)

This is another common sexual issue that has affected around 30 million men worldwide. It occurs when a man has trouble getting or keeping the penis hard enough for sexual activity. It has been reported that 1 out of 4 men are suffering from this sexual dysfunction. Most commonly, it occurs when the blood supply to the penis is limited or when the nerves are harmed. Also, anxiety, stress, smoking, alcohol can be other significant causes of ED. Finding the cause of this sexual dysfunction assists the doctor in treating impotence and achieving the overall well being of the patient. The specialized treatment aims at improving erectile functioning, boosting circulatory health, and assist men in living a healthy life to visit www.himsedpills.com. Fildena 100 at Hims ED Pills is one of the treatments for Erectile Dysfunction.

4. Premature Ejaculation (PE)

This is another common health problem in men. This sexual condition occurs when a person ejaculates sooner than the average time during intercourse. As long as it takes place infrequently, it is not a cause of concern, but when a person ejaculates within just a minute of penetration, then it requires treatment at HimsedPills. There is no definite cause of this sexual ailment. Several factors may contribute to PE. The psychological problems, for example, stress, depression, or anxiety, can also aggravate this particular condition. The men who are suffering from this ailment require professional help. Some of the men may respond to this condition promptly while others struggle with this disease for a prolonged period of time. However, this condition is completely curable, and there are many specialized treatment options which are available.

5. Adult acne

Are you out of your teenage but still can’t get over with the acne? This is another common health issue that is prevalent in men. The adult acne is caused due to skin type with which the man is born with. It is also caused due to faulty lifestyle habits which are a bit easier to change. While looking for the solution to this skin problem, it is the hydration, which is a key. So, you should start guzzling towards the H20 and also slash the intake of caffeine and alcohol in your diet. Also, internal factors play quite a significant role in controlling it like stress and various other issues. You should make sure to shower after gym and wash your face early morning and before going to bed to get rid of the accumulated dirt, germs as well as the grime. So, maintenance of the overall hygiene and good lifestyle is the answer to your skin problem.

Final words

Men are at greater risk for certain types of illnesses and health issues. But healthier lifestyle and regular wellness assessment from the doctor can assist them in preventing and also managing various common issues. Maintaining a lifestyle and getting their cholesterol screening done can help them in lowering the risk of heart ailments which is the leading cause of death in men today.