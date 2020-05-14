Melissa Etheridge Reveals That Son Beckett Passed Away From Drug Overdose

Melissa Etheridge has shared the sad news on social media about her son Beckett, who is one of two children she shares with former partner Julie Cypher.

Melissa and Julie split in 2000 and they also have a daughter, Bailey. Both children were conceived using artificial insemination and the sperm donor was singer David Crosby. Talking about the unusual circumstances Melissa once said: “I do not believe that my children will be wanting in any way because they didn’t have a father in the home every single day”.

Melissa also has 13-year-old twins, son Miller and daughter Johnnie, from her relationship with Tammy Lynn Michaels. Etheridge, who is best known for the songs “Black Velvet” and “Ain’t It Heavy”, is currently married to Linda Wallem.

Speaking about being a mom, Melissa told Parenting.com: “It doesn’t matter the equation that gets you there or what you are to that person. It doesn’t matter at all. It is the bond between you and the child”.