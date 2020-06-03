Meghan McCain Says Protestors Destroyed Her NYC Neighborhood

Meghan McCain is a controversial figure who is currently a talk show host on “The View” and has made headlines over many of her comments. The hardcore conservative Republican has often made remarks that have rubbed a few the wrong way, but her tweet on Tuesday gave some people a chuckle while alarming others.

Over the weekend some people joined together to protest, however, there were others who used the opportunity to riot. While many businesses were looted, Meghan McCain shared her disgust with the behavior of rioters who apparently devastated her neighborhood: “My neighborhood in Manhattan is eviscerated and looks like a war zone. DeBlasio and Cuomo are an utter disgrace. This is not America. Our leaders have abandoned us and continue to let great American cities burn to the ground and be destroyed. I never could have fathomed this”.

Shortly after, Kristen Bartlett, a writer for “Saturday Night Live”, politely corrected McCain’s assessment of her neighborhood: “Meghan, we live in the same building, and I just walked outside. It’s fine”. While some people got a kick of Meghan McCain being exposed, others thought it was disturbing that she could spread misinformation and use it to promote her political views.

Meghan, we live in the same building, and I just walked outside. It’s fine. https://t.co/ZvwNrjL6P7 — Kristen Bartlett (@kristencheeks) June 2, 2020