Meghan Markle’s Net Worth Before and After Leaving Royals

Meghan Markle was not exactly a modern-day Cinderella before marrying Prince Harry and becoming a royal family member herself. She was an accomplished actress starring in over 100 episodes of legal drama “Suits” for which she was paid $50,000 a pop.
Also, in 2010 she had roles in two movies, “Remember me” and “The Candidate”. Those gigs earned her around $360,000.
Adding to her income was also a lifestyle blog “The Tig” that she ran for years before she had to give up on it as soon as her relationship with the Prince became serious.
All of her ventures put together earned her net-worth of around $5M per year.
Since May 2018 she joined her fortune with her husband Prince Harry. He had an inheritance from Queen Elizabeth and his late mother Princess Diana of net worth between $25M-$40M.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from being senior royals, but that won’t change their combined net worth even though they had to repay $3M for remodeling their residence. The Queen Mother also banned them from using the term “royal” which imposed a big blow to their “Sussex Royals” brand costing them millions of dollars.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
They will still continue to receive money from Duchy of Cornwall that also provides an income for Prince William and his family.