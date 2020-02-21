Meghan Markle’s Net Worth Before and After Leaving Royals

Meghan Markle was not exactly a modern-day Cinderella before marrying Prince Harry and becoming a royal family member herself. She was an accomplished actress starring in over 100 episodes of legal drama “Suits” for which she was paid $50,000 a pop.

Also, in 2010 she had roles in two movies, “Remember me” and “The Candidate”. Those gigs earned her around $360,000.

Adding to her income was also a lifestyle blog “The Tig” that she ran for years before she had to give up on it as soon as her relationship with the Prince became serious.

All of her ventures put together earned her net-worth of around $5M per year.

Since May 2018 she joined her fortune with her husband Prince Harry. He had an inheritance from Queen Elizabeth and his late mother Princess Diana of net worth between $25M-$40M.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from being senior royals, but that won’t change their combined net worth even though they had to repay $3M for remodeling their residence. The Queen Mother also banned them from using the term “royal” which imposed a big blow to their “Sussex Royals” brand costing them millions of dollars.

They will still continue to receive money from Duchy of Cornwall that also provides an income for Prince William and his family.