Meghan Markle Called “Trailer Trash” By British Journalist

The comment from the journalist who has worked for “The Telegraph” and “Vanity Fair” came as she was discussing how the Duchess of Sussex has been “disrespectful” to the royal family.

“I think what has really, really upset the British public is that Meghan Markle, who many people consider as only, you know, five clicks up from trailer trash, has actually tried to disrespect the Queen”, she said.

The show anchor Lindsey Reiser quickly ended the interview.

Mather was heavily criticized throughout the day, with social media users calling her comments “racist”. She also claimed that Meghan didn’t want to stay in the Royal family because she would always be second-best to Kate Middleton.

“I do hear that she gave Kate a knife for Christmas”, Mather added, as she was laughing. However, this was never confirmed and it’s considered to be just one of the nasty remarks by the journalist.