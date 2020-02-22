Meghan Markle Takes a Stand about “Royal” Brand Affair

The Queen hired top-notch lawyers to forbid Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from using the “Royal” brand in their business ventures. It is a matter of debate since HRH Queen Elizabeth has no legal recourse to do so. Literally, the word “royal” is owned by no one.

Meghan Markle confided to her pals that the Queen can not legally stop them from using “Sussex Royal”. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent tens of thousands of dollars on their trademark.

In a statement posted on Sussex Royal website they budged in saying: “While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organization, given the specific UK Government rules surrounding use of the word Royal, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organization, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation.”

To put it plainly, the Queen Mother has no legal comeback on this, but still, Meghan and Prince Harry chose to obey to avoid any further confrontation with the Buckingham Palace.

The couple announced that they will drop using the “royal” brand anywhere in the world.

“Per the agreement, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties and not undertake representative duties on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen” posted in the transition statement.

An insider reported that Megxit has had enough of the drama, and they just want to settle to their $10M Vancouver home.