Meghan Markle As A “B-List Actress” Was “Ill-Prepared” For Royal Duties

Meghan Markle’s, a “B-list actress”, left her “ill-prepared” for life in the royal family, a royal insider has said. The former “Suits” star became one of the most famous women in the world when she started dating Prince Harry. Royal expert Katie Nicholl says 38-year old Meghan’s life in the spotlight couldn’t have prepared her for life as a member of the British royal family.

She told “9Honey”: “Actually, I think what she encountered was almost impossible to prepare for and certainly her experience as a B-list actress wasn’t going to stand her in [good] stead for suddenly becoming the most famous woman in the world. It became very apparent from that documentary in Africa, that perhaps while she made it look easy, it obviously wasn’t easy”.

The couple tied the knot at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on May 19, 2018. Their wedding was attended by some of the showbiz’s biggest names, including David and Victoria Beckham, George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba, Sir Elton John, and others. In January 2020, they’ve announced that they’re stepping down from their positions as senior royals to become financially independent, while still supporting the monarch.