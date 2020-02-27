Canada is Done Paying for Meghan and Harry’s Security

The Canadian taxpayers are done with picking up the security tab for soon-to-be-ex-royals, Canadian government revealed today. The change will happen in the next few weeks, per Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will stop with their royal duties and give up on their titles on March 31st. Until then the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are considered as “Internationally protected persons” and Canada has a duty to provide for their security as needed.

Meghan and Prince Harry are already eyeing a gorgeous mansion in California, so it looks like they will be moving soon anyway. And, pretty sure, even without their royal titles, they are still making enough money from their not-anymore-royal ventures to pay for their own security.