Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Move Into $18M Mansion In Beverly Hills

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been entangled in controversy ever since they announced they would be stepping down from their royal duties. The couple has moved to Los Angeles following rumors that they would be settling down in Canada, and “Variety” reports that they’re calling Tyler Perry’s megamansion home.

The exclusive Beverly Hills neighborhood is tucked away far from the public in a gated community. The house has a sweeping 25,000 square feet on a 22-acre property. It has eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and a private security team hired by Perry to manage the property. It’s reported that the home is valued at somewhere around $18 million.

“Variety” includes that Meghan and Harry will be at Perry’s home temporarily as they hunt for a permanent resident in the Los Angeles area. The famous couple is keen to get to work, as it’s reported that Meghan will soon make her return to Hollywood as an actress.