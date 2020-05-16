Inside Peek In Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s LA Home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are staying in a lavish $18 million mansion in Los Angeles owned by Tyler Perry.

The actor is said to have rented the royal couple the luxury home, which is in an exclusive gated community of Beverly Ridge Estate. The house Tuscan-style villa boasts 8 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms and was custom-built by Perry after he bought the 22-acre site back in 2004.

They are staying there with their son Archie and have already beefed up security by putting up 10ft high screens around the back of the property.

Tyler has previously shared plenty of pictures showing the spectacular interiors.