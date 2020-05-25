“Megxit” Was Prince Harry’s Idea, Not Meghan’s, New Book Suggests

As reported exclusively by “The Sun” Prince Harry absolutely loathes the term “Megxit” that the media dubbed his and Meghan’s departure from the royal family duties. The upcoming biography, “Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family” explain that Prince Harry was the driving force in leaving the royal family and that Meghan was falsely accused of it.

According to “The Sun”‘s source: “Harry drove that decision. The book will make that clear and explain why it had to happen”. Apparently, Harry has been “unhappy for a long, long time” and “Meghan supported Harry’s decision”.

“Finding Freedom” was written by co-authors Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie and is expected to hit the stores on August 11th. It will bring insight and timeline into Harry and Meghan’s decision-making and their new life in California.

“The book, as the very woke title suggests, is very much about the ‘journey’ Meghan and Harry are embarking on. It will focus closely on the causes Meghan and Harry want to focus on, and the new life they are leading”, the source concluded.