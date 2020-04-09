Meghan And Harry Are Urged By The Palace To Halt Hollywood Plans Due To Overwhelming Expenses

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking around for entrepreneurial opportunities after leaving the Royal Family. Harry and Meghan were urged by the Buckingham Palace to wait at least six months before they embark on any new projects, especially regarding Hollywood ventures.

Sources have revealed Harry is “desperate to stop moving around” while Meghan is pursuing many different avenues with increasing intensity.

The couple is forging their new path with the help of “US Advisers Sunshine Sachs”, the latest being charitable institution “Archewell”, whom Meghan recruited to help them out with Megxit.

The Palace source said: “Hollywood is a shark tank and if they are not careful it could all end in tears. There’s no protection for them apart from those who are out to make money from them”.

Harry (35) and Meghan (38) will be subject to a review of their new lifestyle after 12 months. They will have to prove to the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William that their new ventures and lifestyle are not smearing the royal brand.

Prince Charles will pay for the couple’s expenses for the first year, including their security of 10 people costing $1000 per day, each. The Palace source concluded: “The only thing for certain is… Harry and Meghan are going to need an awful lot of money”.