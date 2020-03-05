Meghan And Harry Are Back In UK

Meghan Markle made her first appearance in the UK since she and Prince Harry announced that they are stepping down as working royals. A group of about 50 people, on pouring rain, were waiting for them to exit their official car for the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at London’s Mansion House.

The couple seemed to be in good spirits, smiling and chatting along the way. Meghan Markle wore turquoise Victoria Beckham pencil midi dress and Harry was in the blue suit.

Prince Harry was able to keep his private connections to The Endeavour Fund, but he had to give up his official patronages. The annual Endeavour Fund Awards at London’s Mansion House is to honour the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.