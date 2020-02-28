Prince Harry Says Meghan Was Mistreated by the Royal Family

A new report has come to light that Meghan Markle was not accepted by the Royal family from the get-go. Prince Harry complained to his friends, that his wife was treated poorly which was the reason for them to step back from royal duties.

“Harry’s accused the royals of treating him and Meghan differently than the rest of the family and says that they didn’t welcome her into the family with open arms or protect her enough,” the source said. Supposedly, there were special rules and protocols set up for Meghan regarding her life outside of the family, while at the same time other cousins, specifically Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, were given much more leniency.

The final breaking point among the royal family was that, originally, part of the Megxit agreement was that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be allowed to continue their work keeping the brand “Sussex Royal”. The soon-to be-ex-royal couple did not welcome The Queen’s change of heart regarding using the word “royal” in their further business pursuits.

The royal saga will be hopefully over once Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially give up their duties on March, 31st.