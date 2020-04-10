Meghan Markle To Give Tell-All Interview For $1.2M About Leaving The Royal Family

Meghan Markle could be about to drop a bombshell on the British Royal Family by granting a $1.2 million “tell-all” interview to a US TV network. Sources reveal the Duchess of Sussex has been offered the massive sum to dish the dirt on her and Prince Harry’s tumultuous split from the Royals.

Meghan is in talks with several US TV networks about a tell-all interview, “Daily Star” reports. The interview, coming as it would once the coronavirus lockdown is over, is likely to be screened across the globe as millions tune to hear Meghan break her ­silence about the couple’s split from “the firm”. Of course, first in line is Oprah.

A source close to the couple revealed that Meghan’s interview would be “the most anticipated global TV interview event since Diana’s famous ­tell-all chat with Martin Bashir”. The source added: “Meghan wants to donate all the money to charity – probably the NHS after the incredible efforts of all the frontline workers”.

This news comes as Meghan and Harry’s move to Los Angeles could leave the former Duke of Sussex feeling like a “duck out of water” as he attempts to carve himself a new life in his wife’s home city.