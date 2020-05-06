Archie Celebrates His First Birthday In His New Home In LA

Meghan Markle shared an adorable video of Archie on his first birthday, while Prince Harry stayed behind the camera. In the video, Meghan is reading the book “Duck! Rabbit!” to her son.

The video clip was posted in support of the charity’s “Save with Stories” campaign, which aims to raise funds for children and families struggling due to the coronavirus crisis in the UK and around the world. The caption read: “Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading Duck! Rabbit!”.

Archie is seventh in line to become a king of the UK, but he doesn’t have an HRH title since his parents decided to drop royal duties. Sussex’s will be celebrating Archie’s first birthday in their new home in LA, after moving from the UK, and then Canada.