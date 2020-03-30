Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Closed Their Instagram Page

Beginning April 1st, 2020, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry will officially give up their roles as senior working members of the Royal family. Following the Megxit, the couple moved from the UK to Canada to finally Los Angeles, CA.
The Queen demanded of Meghan and Harry to quit using the word “Royal” in their future business ventures, and it appears that they are obeying. The former royal couple even went a step further and stopped using their Sussex Royal Instagram and website completely. They posted the following message:
As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan
With a massive 11.3 million followers the Duke and Dutchess could have cashed in around $100,000 per sponsored post. However, no need to cry about them just yet. A book deal that’s been in the works could rake in around $10 million, and just last month they earned $1million from talking at the February JP Morgan event.
The spokesperson for the couple said: “Meghan and Harry will spend the next few months focusing on their family”.
Starting tomorrow Buckingham Palace will no longer comment on any matters regarding Meghan and Harry.