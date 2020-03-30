Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Closed Their Instagram Page

Beginning April 1st, 2020, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry will officially give up their roles as senior working members of the Royal family. Following the Megxit, the couple moved from the UK to Canada to finally Los Angeles, CA.

The Queen demanded of Meghan and Harry to quit using the word “Royal” in their future business ventures, and it appears that they are obeying. The former royal couple even went a step further and stopped using their Sussex Royal Instagram and website completely. They posted the following message:

With a massive 11.3 million followers the Duke and Dutchess could have cashed in around $100,000 per sponsored post. However, no need to cry about them just yet. A book deal that’s been in the works could rake in around $10 million, and just last month they earned $1million from talking at the February JP Morgan event.

The spokesperson for the couple said: “Meghan and Harry will spend the next few months focusing on their family”.

Starting tomorrow Buckingham Palace will no longer comment on any matters regarding Meghan and Harry.