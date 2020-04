Megan Thee Stallion shared a set of sultry photos and send her fans into a frenzy!

The star posted pics in a tiny black bikini, showing off her voluptuous body, captioning” You wanna be my main squeeze baby, don’t ya” for her 10 million followers.

Earlier, she shared a throwback video dancing in the kitchen, in a tight white top and high cut shorts. “I can’t wait to be back in the house with my team” Megan posted.