Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Killer Body In A Red Bikini

Earlier, Kodak Black was trying to send a message to Thee Stallion but everyone was left baffled by his words. The incarcerated Florida rapper took to social media to take a load off, requesting a meeting with President Donald Trump, sharing his thoughts on the NFL offseason, etc.

A number of his posts have been deleted including the one he sent to Megan Thee Stallion.

It feels like the general message being sent here is that Kodak Black wants Megan Thee Stallion to publicly state her support for him. According to him, she will gain lots of new fans if she joins the Free Kodak movement.

In the past, Kodak has expressed his anger with Megan Thee Stallion after she took the credit for the “Drive The Boat” phrase, which he originated. “Let me drive the boat,” whined Kodak Black in an Instagram Story in February 2019, kicking off a series of memes. During her breakout campaign, Megan used the phrase to describe pouring cognac into somebody’s mouth straight from the bottle. She took the credit for it too, knowing full well that the Florida rapper deserved his props.