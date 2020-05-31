Megan Thee Stallion Talks “Savage” Remix Collaboration With Beyonce

Megan Thee Stallion recently made history with the success of “Savage” featuring Beyonce. Meg’s previously stated that working with B would be her dream collaboration, and she made it happen mostly due to her “Roc Nation” management. She recently sat down with “Entertainment Tonight” where she explained how the remix came to life.

Initially receiving a text from someone on her team confirming that Queen B would hop on the remix, she explained that she texted Jay numerous times thanking him for getting the remix. “After I heard the song, I texted Jay-Z like five times like, ‘Oh my god, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you.’ And then Beyonce texted me the next day. I was like, ‘Oh my god, Beyonce got my number.’… She texted me two, three times the next day and the day after that. I’m like, ‘Girl, I’m friends with Beyonce'”, Meg excitedly explains.

Megan Thee Stallion also spoke on the importance of seeing herself, Doja Cat, Beyonce, and Nicki Minaj hold down the top two spots on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Four women toppin’ the charts? When was the last time? Like, four Black women, at that,” Meg said. “We really out here doing the damn thing”.